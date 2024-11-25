Nebraska (NSAA) high school football state championships: matchups, times, scores, 2024 brackets (11/25/2024)
It's state championship games time in the Nebraska (NSAA) high school football playoffs.
Stuart defeated Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42-38 on Friday in the D6 state championship final, and the rest of the champions will be determined Monday and Tuesday.
Nebraska high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Nebraska high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification:
NEBRASKA (NSAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CLASS D2
Championship final
(4) Central Valley vs. (6) Riverside
10:15 a.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS D1
Championship final
(1) Sandy Creek vs. (2) Stanton
2:45 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS C2
Championship final
(1) Norfolk Catholic vs. (2) Bishop Neumann
10:15 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS C1
Championship final
(3) Wahoo vs. (5) Central City
2:45 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS B
Championship final
(1) Bennington vs. (3) Omaha Skutt Catholic
7:15 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 26)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
CLASS A
Championship final
(1) Omaha Westside vs. (2) Millard South
7:15 p.m. Monday (Nov. 25)
UNL - Memorial Stadium
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App