Bishop Gorman cruises past Kahuku in season opener: Highlights
The Gaels won 33-7 in a battle of reigning state champions
LAS VEGAS - Another year, another great Bishop Gorman football team.
The Gaels wasted no time in 2024 showing that they once again belong in the national championship discussion, convincingly beating reigning Hawaiian champion Kahuku 33-7 in their season opener.
Melvin Spicer IV threw touchdown passes to Greg Toler and Myles Norman, and Maika Eugenio ran for a pair of touchdowns for Bishop Gorman. The Gaels recorded four interceptions, with two coming from Jett Washington and one apiece from Isaiah Nickels and Brayton Correa.
Aiden Manutai grabbed a pick for Kahuku, and Christian Sanford-Tupuola scrambled for the Red Raiders' lone score.
Published