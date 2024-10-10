High School

Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View: Live score, updates of Nevada high school football in seventh week (10/10/2024)

Nationally-ranked Gaels are heavy favorites, but could be tested by host's prolific passing offense, led by quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher

Todd Milles

No. 1 Mater Dei rolled to a 31-15 win over No. 2 Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman takes no prisoners against in-state opponents, but didn't get the opportunity to play Arbor View in 2023 after winning the first 10 games in the series on the field.

The Aggies were forced to forfeit their matchup after receiving a one-game suspension from the Nevada high school association after a benches-clearing brawl against Desert Pines.

But nothing is stopping this expected clash now in a game with dynamite offenses. The two face off at 6 p.m. Pacific time Thursday in Las Vegas, and a live feed is available on the NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Nevada through Week 7. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: BISHOP GORMAN AT ARBORVIEW

PRE-GAME

About Bishop Gorman

Key players— OL Seuseu Alofaituli, OL Alai Kalaniuvalu, WR Derek Meadows, WR Greg Toler Jr., OL Douglas Utu.

About Arbor View

Key players— TE Zac Fares, RB Sean Moore, LB Christian Thatcher, QB Thaddeus Thatcher, WR Damani Warren, WR Jayden Williams.

