Bishop Gorman vs. Arbor View: Live score, updates of Nevada high school football in seventh week (10/10/2024)
Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman takes no prisoners against in-state opponents, but didn't get the opportunity to play Arbor View in 2023 after winning the first 10 games in the series on the field.
The Aggies were forced to forfeit their matchup after receiving a one-game suspension from the Nevada high school association after a benches-clearing brawl against Desert Pines.
But nothing is stopping this expected clash now in a game with dynamite offenses. The two face off at 6 p.m. Pacific time Thursday in Las Vegas, and a live feed is available on the NFHS Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: BISHOP GORMAN AT ARBORVIEW
PRE-GAME
---
About Bishop Gorman
Key players— OL Seuseu Alofaituli, OL Alai Kalaniuvalu, WR Derek Meadows, WR Greg Toler Jr., OL Douglas Utu.
About Arbor View
Key players— TE Zac Fares, RB Sean Moore, LB Christian Thatcher, QB Thaddeus Thatcher, WR Damani Warren, WR Jayden Williams.
---
