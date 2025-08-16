Nevada High School Football Final Scores: Aug 15, 2025
There were 15 high school football games in the state of Nevada, on Friday, August 15, as the state moved into week two of its high school schedule.
The highest scoring game of the night was Legacy's 48-22 victory over Someset County, while Desert Hills edged Faith Lutheran, 24-21, in the closest contest of the evening.
Democaracy Prep, which routed Sunrise Mountain, 48-0, had the distinction of posting the widest margin of victory.
(Scores listed alphabetically by winning team)
Basic 35, Canyon Springs 6
Quarterback Jayveon Rose passed for one score and rushed for another in leading Basic past Canyon Springs. Louden Cahill caught the TD pass and hit connected on a pair of field goals.
Beaver (UT) 37, Moapa Valley 6
Bishop Manogue 36, McQueen 29
Churchill County 43, Boulder City 6
Dayton 45, Wooster 0
Desert Hills (UT) 24, Faith Lutheran 21
Faith Luthern traveled to Utah and dropped a close one to host Desert Hills, surrendering a fourth quarter lead.
Democracy 48, Sunrise Mountain 0
Fernley 29, Douglas 21
Hurricane (UT) 27, Virgin Valley 0
Legacy 48, Loose 22
An outstanding defensive performance by Maurice Collins, he scored on a fumble return and a pick six, to lead Legacy to 48-22 win over Loose.
Zaione Henderson also had a big night for the Longhorns, rushing for 175 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Las Vegas 33, Palo Verde 20
This game was a tossup late in the fourth quarter before Chris Fernandez clinch things for Las Vegas with a pick six. Quarterback Tanner Vivabul had a big night, passing for 237 yards and rushing for 196. He had two touchdown passes and a pair of rushing scores.
Millikan (Cal.) 27, Foothill 14
Foothill suffered a home loss to Millikan (Cal.), despite Anthony Taylor's 90 yards rushing, which included a touchdown.