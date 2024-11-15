Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional final matchups, game times
Playoff season continues in Nevada high school football.
The postseason slims down this Friday, Nov. 15, as the Nevada playoffs reach the state semifinal and regional final rounds.
Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with regional final matchups, state semifinal matchups, and game times from NIAA Classes 1A-5A:
Class 5A Division I State
Semifinal matchups
(1) Bishop Gorman vs. (4) Liberty
6 p.m. Friday
(2) Arbor View vs. (3) Coronado
6 p.m. Friday
2024 NIAA Division 5 DI State bracket
Class 5A Division II South
Regional Final
(1) Faith Lutheran vs. (3) Shadow Ridge
6 p.m. Friday
2024 NIAA Division 5 DII South bracket
Class 5A Division II North
Regional Final
(1) Bishop Manogue vs. (2) Reed
6 p.m. Friday
2024 NIAA Division 5 DII North bracket
Class 5A Division III South
Regional Final
(1) Centennial vs. (3) Desert Oasis
6 p.m. Friday
Class 5A Division III North
Regional Final
(1) Galena vs. (2) Damonte Ranch
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A State
Semifinal matchups
Mojave vs. Somerset - Losee
6 p.m. Friday
Eldorado vs. Canyon Springs
6 p.m. Friday
Class 3A State
Semifinal matchups
(1) Sports Leadership and Management vs. (2) Churchill County
1 p.m. Saturday
(1) Truckee vs. (2) Virgin Valley
1 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A State
Semifinal matchups
(1) Pershing County vs. (2) Lincoln County
1 p.m. Saturday
(1) Needles vs. (2) Incline
1 p.m. Saturday
Class 1A State
Semifinal matchups
(1) Tonopah vs. (4) Carlin
12 p.m. Saturday
(2) Eureka vs. (3) Pahranagat Valley
3:30 p.m. Saturday
