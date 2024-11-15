High School

Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, regional final matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Damonte Ranch takes on Carson during their football game in Reno on Nov. 8, 2024.
Playoff season continues in Nevada high school football.

The postseason slims down this Friday, Nov. 15, as the Nevada playoffs reach the state semifinal and regional final rounds.

Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with regional final matchups, state semifinal matchups, and game times from NIAA Classes 1A-5A:

Class 5A Division I State

Semifinal matchups

(1) Bishop Gorman vs. (4) Liberty

6 p.m. Friday

(2) Arbor View vs. (3) Coronado

6 p.m. Friday

2024 NIAA Division 5 DI State bracket

Class 5A Division II South

Regional Final

(1) Faith Lutheran vs. (3) Shadow Ridge

6 p.m. Friday

2024 NIAA Division 5 DII South bracket

Class 5A Division II North

Regional Final

(1) Bishop Manogue vs. (2) Reed

6 p.m. Friday

2024 NIAA Division 5 DII North bracket

Class 5A Division III South

Regional Final

(1) Centennial vs. (3) Desert Oasis

6 p.m. Friday

Class 5A Division III South

Class 5A Division III North

Regional Final

(1) Galena vs. (2) Damonte Ranch

7 p.m. Friday

Class 5A Division III North

Class 4A State

Semifinal matchups

Mojave vs. Somerset - Losee

6 p.m. Friday

Eldorado vs. Canyon Springs

6 p.m. Friday

Class 4A State

Class 3A State

Semifinal matchups

(1) Sports Leadership and Management vs. (2) Churchill County

1 p.m. Saturday

(1) Truckee vs. (2) Virgin Valley

1 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A State bracket

Class 2A State

Semifinal matchups

(1) Pershing County vs. (2) Lincoln County

1 p.m. Saturday

(1) Needles vs. (2) Incline

1 p.m. Saturday

Class 2A State bracket

Class 1A State

Semifinal matchups

(1) Tonopah vs. (4) Carlin

12 p.m. Saturday

(2) Eureka vs. (3) Pahranagat Valley

3:30 p.m. Saturday

Class 1A State bracket

