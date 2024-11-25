High School

Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship game matchups, times (11/25/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Nevada high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Pershing County defeats Incline 26-6 to win their NIAA state championship game at McQueen High School in Reno on Nov. 23, 2024.
Playoff season concludes this week in Nevada high school football.

The postseason finishes up during Thanksgiving week, as the Nevada playoffs reach the state championship round.

>>Nevada high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 NIAA football playoffs.

Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with state championship matchups and game times from NIAA Classes 1A-5A Monday, Nov. 25, and Tuesday, Nov. 26:

Class 5A Division I State

Championship matchup

(1) Bishop Gorman vs. (2) Arbor View

7 p.m. Tuesday

2024 NIAA Division 5 DI State bracket

Class 5A Division III State

Championship matchup

(1) Galena vs. (1) Centennial

Noon Monday

Class 5A Division III state bracket

Class 4A State

Championship matchup

Mojave vs. Canyon Springs

3:40 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4A State

Class 3A State

Championship matchup

(1) Sports Leadership and Management vs. (1) Truckee

12:15 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A State bracket

Class 1A State

Championship matchup

(1) Tonopah vs. (3) Pahranagat Valley

9 a.m. Tuesday

Class 1A State bracket

