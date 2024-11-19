High School

Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Damonte’s Amari Nash tackles Galena’s Ever Whitaker during Friday’s Division 3 Championship game at Galena High School on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Galena won 16-13.
Damonte's Amari Nash tackles Galena's Ever Whitaker during Friday's Division 3 Championship game at Galena High School on Friday Nov. 15, 2024. Galena won 16-13.

Playoff season wraps up in Nevada high school football.

The postseason concludes early next week, as the Nevada playoffs reach the state championship round.

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 NIAA football playoffs.

Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with state championship matchups and game times from NIAA Classes 1A-5A:

Class 5A Division I State

Championship matchup

(1) Bishop Gorman vs. (2) Arbor View

7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

2024 NIAA Division 5 DI State bracket

Class 5A Division II State

Championship matchup

(1) Faith Lutheran vs. (1) Bishop Manogue

1:30 p.m. Saturday

2024 NIAA Division 5 DII State bracket

Class 5A Division III State

Championship matchup

(1) Galena vs. (1) Centennial

12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25

Class 5A Division III state bracket

Class 4A State

Championship matchup

Mojave vs. Canyon Springs

3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Class 4A State

Class 3A State

Championship matchup

(1) Sports Leadership and Management vs. (1) Truckee

12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Class 3A State bracket

Class 2A State

Championship matchup

(1) Pershing County vs. (2) Incline

10 a.m. Saturday

Class 2A State bracket

Class 1A State

Championship matchup

(1) Tonopah vs. (3) Pahranagat Valley

9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26

Class 1A State bracket

Ben Dagg
BEN DAGG

