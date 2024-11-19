Nevada (NIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship matchups, game times
Playoff season wraps up in Nevada high school football.
The postseason concludes early next week, as the Nevada playoffs reach the state championship round.
>>Nevada high school football playoff brackets<<
Nevada high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Nevada high school football playoff brackets, with state championship matchups and game times from NIAA Classes 1A-5A:
Class 5A Division I State
Championship matchup
(1) Bishop Gorman vs. (2) Arbor View
7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26
2024 NIAA Division 5 DI State bracket
Class 5A Division II State
Championship matchup
(1) Faith Lutheran vs. (1) Bishop Manogue
1:30 p.m. Saturday
2024 NIAA Division 5 DII State bracket
Class 5A Division III State
Championship matchup
(1) Galena vs. (1) Centennial
12 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25
Class 5A Division III state bracket
Class 4A State
Championship matchup
Mojave vs. Canyon Springs
3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26
Class 3A State
Championship matchup
(1) Sports Leadership and Management vs. (1) Truckee
12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26
Class 2A State
Championship matchup
(1) Pershing County vs. (2) Incline
10 a.m. Saturday
Class 1A State
Championship matchup
(1) Tonopah vs. (3) Pahranagat Valley
9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26
