Nevada (NIAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/3/2024)
The 2024 Nevada high school football season carries on this week with several big matchups across the state Friday night, including Bishop Manogue vs. Reed.
Another big game to keep an eye on is the Reno Huskies hosting Spanish Springs. The Huskies look to correct their two game skid, while the Spanish Springs Cougars are coming off a close 31-28 victory over Douglas last week.
You can follow all of the NIAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Nevada High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Nevada high school football action Friday night.
NEVADA NIAA FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE NEVADA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 5A SCORES | DIVISION 4A SCORES
DIVISION 3A SCORES | DIVISION 2A SCORES
2024 NEVADA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Nevada high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH NIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Ben Dagg | @sblivesports