Bow (New Hampshire) names Rob Clauss head football coach
Bow High School has hired a varsity football coach for the second time in less than a month.
Rob Clauss said Wednesday that the Bow administration has informed him that he will be approved as the football program’s head coach.
Clauss replaces Josh Kershaw, who accepted the head-coaching position in early March. Bow then decided to reopen its coaching search over what Kershaw termed “philosophical differences.”
“This is not a rebuild,” Clauss said. “This team was (5-4) and in the playoffs last year. This community and these kids expect to compete and win right away. That kind of (coaching) opportunity doesn’t come around very often. I’m humbled, I’m excited and ready to hit the ground running.”
Clauss, a 58-year-old Nashua resident, was the head coach at Bishop Brady the past two seasons. He served as the head coach at ConVal for the 2019 season.
Paul Cohen was Bow’s head coach last season, but he stepped down shortly after the 2024 season ended. Cohen guided Bow to state championships in 2004 (Division V) and 2013 (Division III).
Clauss teaches at Nashua South. He said he expects to run a triple-option offense out of a spread set.
“If we have the personnel to sling the ball around a little bit, we will,” he said. “We want to make the defense cover every inch of the field.”
Clauss said Mac Kimball, a volunteer assistant on last year’s Bow staff, has been running the weight room for the Bow players in the offseason and will be on his coaching staff for the 2025 season.
“Expectations are high with this program,” Clauss said. “Throughout the state they’re known as kids who put the work in in the weight room and they come to compete. …
“We’re going to do some things that are new and exciting, but I’m not coming here to start from scratch. We’re going to keep all the good stuff these guys have been doing and we’re going to build on that.”
Clauss said he plans to meet with his team Monday.
“I didn’t ask them what happened with the previous coach,” Clauss said. “I told them, ‘I’m just glad you got the right guy.'”
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
