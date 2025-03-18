New Hampshire boys basketball: Final Top 10 rankings for 2024-25 season
Final New Hampshire Top 10 boys basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season:
1. Bedford (18-3)
The top-seeded Bulldogs edged Keene 51-50 to win their second Division I championship in the past three seasons.
Previous ranking: 1
2. Keene (16-6)
The Blackbirds were a basket from winning the program’s first Division I championship.
Previous ranking: 6
3. Exeter (16-5)
Exeter’s season ended in controversy when a missed Bedford shot was ruled a made basket late in a tie game in the semifinals. The result was a three-point play that gave the Bulldogs a three-point lead with a little more than a minute remaining, and they went on to win 58-55.
Previous ranking: 5
4. Portsmouth (17-4)
After finishing in a tie with Bedford for first place during the regular season, Portsmouth’s run ended with a 61-60 loss to Keene in the semifinals.
Previous ranking: 2
5. Trinity (15-5)
The Pioneers were one of at least a handful of teams that had a realistic chance of winning this year’s Division I championship, but those title aspirations ended with a home loss to Keene in the quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: 3
6. Nashua South (15-5)
The Panthers didn’t have many poor offensive showings this season, but one of them came in a 60-44 loss to Exeter in the Division I quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: 4
7. Memorial (11-9)
No team had more talent than the Crusaders, who were healthy for the postseason and knocked off Alvirne in the first round before throwing a scare into Portsmouth during the quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: Unranked
8. Pembroke (19-2)
The top-seeded Spartans derailed Pelham’s hopes of winning a third consecutive Division II championship by beating the Pythons in the semifinals, and then won the title with a 63-54 victory over Sanborn.
Previous ranking: 9
9. Alvirne (13-6)
Alvirne’s season ended sooner than many expected as they fell to 10th-seeded Manchester Memorial in the Division I tournament’s first round.
Previous ranking: 7
10. Belmont (20-1)
Belmont is the only Division III team ranked in the Top 10. The Red Raiders capped their season with a victory over Kearsarge in the Division III championship game, and they had the size and talent to compete with anyone in the state.
Previous ranking: Unranked
