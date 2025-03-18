High School

New Hampshire girls basketball: Final Top 10 rankings for 2024-25 season

Check out our final power rankings for the recently completed New Hampshire high school girls basketball season

Roger Brown

Who were the best teams in New Hampshire high school girls basketball in 2024-25?
Who were the best teams in New Hampshire high school girls basketball in 2024-25? / Naji Saker

Final New Hampshire Top 10 girls basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season:

1. Bedford

Bedford’s victory over Londonderry in the Division II championship game extended the program’s win streak to 44 games.

Previous ranking: 1

2. Londonderry (22-2)

The Lancers had two chances to beat Bedford this season and came up short each time.

Previous ranking: 2

3. Windham (19-3)

Windham’s only losses came against Bedford and Londonderry (twice).

Previous ranking: 3

4. Concord Christian (16-5)

The Kingsmen reached the quarterfinals in their first season competing in Division I.

Previous ranking: 5

5. Pinkerton (14-6)

The fact that the Astros failed to reach the Division I semifinals shows the depth that was present at the top of Division I this season.

Previous ranking: 6

6. Bishop Guertin (15-5)

BG finished the regular season strong, so the team’s 48-33 loss to Concord Christian in the quarterfinals came as a surprise to many.

Previous ranking: 4

7. St. Thomas (19-0)

The Saints won this season’s Division III championship and are the highest-ranked team outside of Division I.  

Previous ranking: 7

8. Milford (18-3)

The Spartans avenged a five-point loss to Oyster River during the regular season by beating the Bobcats 43-36 in Saturday’s Division II championship game.

Previous ranking: 10

9. Oyster River (17-5)

The Bobcats lost two of their final three regular-season games but regrouped and made a strong run at the Division II title.

Previous ranking: Unranked

10. Salem (13-8)

Longtime coach Ricky Oliver announced his retirement after Salem’s loss to Londonderry in the Division I quarterfinals.

Previous ranking: 9

More from New Hampshire

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Roger Brown
ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

Home/New Hampshire