New Hampshire girls basketball: Final Top 10 rankings for 2024-25 season
Final New Hampshire Top 10 girls basketball rankings for the 2024-25 season:
1. Bedford
Bedford’s victory over Londonderry in the Division II championship game extended the program’s win streak to 44 games.
Previous ranking: 1
2. Londonderry (22-2)
The Lancers had two chances to beat Bedford this season and came up short each time.
Previous ranking: 2
3. Windham (19-3)
Windham’s only losses came against Bedford and Londonderry (twice).
Previous ranking: 3
4. Concord Christian (16-5)
The Kingsmen reached the quarterfinals in their first season competing in Division I.
Previous ranking: 5
5. Pinkerton (14-6)
The fact that the Astros failed to reach the Division I semifinals shows the depth that was present at the top of Division I this season.
Previous ranking: 6
6. Bishop Guertin (15-5)
BG finished the regular season strong, so the team’s 48-33 loss to Concord Christian in the quarterfinals came as a surprise to many.
Previous ranking: 4
7. St. Thomas (19-0)
The Saints won this season’s Division III championship and are the highest-ranked team outside of Division I.
Previous ranking: 7
8. Milford (18-3)
The Spartans avenged a five-point loss to Oyster River during the regular season by beating the Bobcats 43-36 in Saturday’s Division II championship game.
Previous ranking: 10
9. Oyster River (17-5)
The Bobcats lost two of their final three regular-season games but regrouped and made a strong run at the Division II title.
Previous ranking: Unranked
10. Salem (13-8)
Longtime coach Ricky Oliver announced his retirement after Salem’s loss to Londonderry in the Division I quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: 9
