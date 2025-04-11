New Hampshire high school baseball: 10 infielders to watch in 2025
The following is a list of 10 NHIAA infielders who are primed to have a big season in 2025:
JACOB BROWN (KENNETT)
Brown, a senior, will be at shortstop when he's not on the mound for the Eagles this season. He hit .393 with five doubles and 10 RBIs last year, when he scored 14 runs.
CARTER CROWLEY (BEDFORD)
Crowley can play middle infield or third base. He was a First Team All-Selection in Division I last season and has committed to Holy Cross.
LUKE DIAMOND (PLYMOUTH)
Diamond, a senior, will occupy one of the middle infield positions for the Bobcats. He was a Second Team Division II All-State selection in each of the past two years, and helped Plymouth reach the Division II championship game as a sophomore.
MATT GOSS (STEVENS)
Goss, a pitcher/shortstop, is the only Division III player on this list. He batted .511 in 16 games last season, when he was named to the Division III All-State First Team as a junior.
GAR HINDLE (PORTSMOUTH)
Hindle, a senior shortstop, led Portsmouth in batting average (.370), doubles (six) and triples (one) last season. In addition, he scored 18 runs, drove in 10 runs and had three stolen bases. He has committed to Elon.
BRENDAN HORNE (PINKERTON)
Horne hit. 301 and scored 22 runs in 22 games last season, when he was the starting shortstop for a Pinkerton team that won the Division I championship. Seven of his 22 hits a s a junior went for extra-bases and he also drove in 14 runs. Horne is a VCU commit.
CHASE PHILIBOTTE (JOHN STARK)
Philibotte, a senior shortstop, hit .345 with a .472 on-base percentage last year, when he made the Division II All-State First Team. He also be one of the top pitchers in Division II this season.
HAYDEN SCHIMOLER (EXETER)
One of the state's top shortstops, Schimoler, a Maine commit, was one of the main reasons Exeter advanced to the Division I championship game last season. He batted .448 and scored 26 runs as a junior.
MATT SILK (SOUHEGAN)
Silk, who can play middle infield or third base, was a First Team Division II All-State selection last season. He'll be one of the top offensive threats on a Souhegan team that's among the favorites in Division II.
GRAHAM WILLERER (ST. THOMAS)
Willerer, who has committed to play college baseball at Sacred Heart, may be best known as a pitcher, but he also plays shortstop and hit .453 with 21 RBIs and scored 30 runs last season.
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
