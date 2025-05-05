New Hampshire high school baseball: Top 10 rankings (5/5/2025)
Pinkerton Academy and Exeter are unbeaten entering Week 4 of the NHIAA baseball season. No surprise there. Not many people expected Goffstown (8-0) to also be undefeated at this point in the season, however.
"I will say I'm surprised by our record," Goffstown coach Adam Lawrence said. "The pitching has been holding its own, but the offense has kind of been carrying us. Ethan Strand, Noah Durham and Adam Lafond have all been excellent, and we have guys doing a great job at the bottom of the order.”
Those three teams are at the top of this week's New Hampshire high school baseball rankings. Keep reading to see the other teams in the Top 10.
1. Pinkerton (7-0)
So far the Astros have done nothing but solidify their No. 1 position in these rankings. Pinkerton will get a test Friday when it faces rival Londonderry in Derry.
Last week: No. 1
2. Exeter (9-0)
The Blue Hawks didn’t have Hayden Schimoler to pitch or play the field last week, but still went 3-0 and scored 35 runs in those three games.
Last week: No. 2
3. Goffstown (8-0)
A lot of people jumped on the Goffstown bandwagon last week. A 19-7 victory over Londonderry will do that.
Last week: No. 3
4. Londonderry (7-2)
There are three unbeaten teams in Division I, and the Lancers look like the best of the rest. Londonderry plays Manchester Central/West (0-8) on Monday and Manchester Memorial (2-4) on Wednesday, so you know the Lancers will be in a position to give Pinkerton all it can handle when the teams meet Friday.
Last week: No. 4
5. Portsmouth (6-3)
The Clippers let one slip away Wednesday when they squandered a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh and dropped a 5-4 decision to Exeter in eight innings. This isn’t the most talented Portsmouth team we’ve seen, but on the right day the Clippers are capable of beating anyone on their schedule.
Last week: Not ranked
6. Hollis/Brookline (6-0)
The Division I train stops here. Time will tell if the Cavaliers are the best team in Division II, but they’re certainly in the conversation.
Last week: No. 9
7. John Stark (6-0)
Is John Stark better than some of the Division I teams with two or three losses? Can’t say for sure, but until the Generals lose a game they’re going to get the benefit of the doubt.
Last week: Not ranked
8. Souhegan (6-1)
The Sabers split two games against Division I opponents in Cooperstown, N.Y. last week. Souhegan beat Concord 3-2 and lost to Dover 4-3. That allowed them to move up in the rankings despite suffering their first loss.
Last week: No. 10
9. Oyster River (6-1)
Bow, last year’s Division II champion, handed Oyster River a 6-4 loss Monday, but the Bobcats remain one of several strong teams near the top of the Division II standings. Oyster River will be at home against No. 6 Hollis-Brookline on Wednesday.
Last week: No. 7
10. Trinity (5-2)
Trinity didn’t have its A Game on Friday against Exeter (an 11-5 loss), but the Pioneers have also been dealing with some off-field distractions. The guess here is that Trinity has yet to play its best baseball.
Last week: No. 5
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
