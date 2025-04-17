New Hampshire high school football: ConVal hires Brad Davis
It’s been a busy offseason in terms of NHIAA football coaching changes, and another piece of the puzzle was added last week when Brad Davis was chosen to become the head coach at ConVal Regional.
Davis, a 2001 ConVal graduate, played football each of his four years in high school and continued his career at The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa., and at Trinity College.
He replaces Matt Harris, who resigned as ConVal’s head coach after the 2024 season. Davis served as an assistant coach/defensive coordinator on Harris’ staff the past two seasons.
ConVal posted a 3-6 record in Division II West last season but went 2-2 in its last four games. Five of the six losses came against playoff teams.
“When it became apparent Matt wasn’t going to come back and there wasn’t anybody on the staff to pick up the torch —there’s been some articles in the paper about the community being upset with the school board about being reluctant to hire me— I decided I should probably take over as head coach,” Davis said. “We didn’t want the program to take a step back. Matt and I worked on a few things where we wanted to keep the ball rolling. We’ve had some momentum with the program.”
Davis, 42, is a Peterborough resident. He said getting more athletes to play varsity football and strengthening the youth program are among the items on his agenda.
“It is a numbers issue, like so many other programs face,” he said. “It is still kind of a soccer area due to a strong youth soccer program in the area. We have a pretty good road map, a pretty good plan ahead of us to build on the youth program that we’ve kind of rejuvenated the last couple years.
“We have some good athletes, but they’re gonna be young. We are trying to tailor our offense to what we feel the strengths are, and it’s going to be something we can build on the next couple years.”
