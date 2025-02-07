Proposal to create a new co-op ice hockey programs in Nashua, New Hampshire is under review
New versions of high school boys and girls ice hockey could soon be coming to Nashua, New Hampshire.
A two-part proposal is currently under review by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association (NHIAA) to create a co-op program comprised of players from Nashua North and South high schools. A squad would draw players from North, South and Souhegan high schools, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
Endorsed by the schools’ principals, the proposal was drafted by Lisa Gingras, Nashua School District’s director of athletics and wellness.
After being approved by the Board of Education during Jan. 27 meeting, the proposal remains under state review. A decision is expected by May.
If ratified, the current boys’ co-op programs, featuring teams of North and Southegan and South and Pelham, would be dissolved. The new teams would begin play in 2025-26.
Gingras indicated the South-Pelham allegiance, in its ninth season, continues to struggle with roster numbers. Pelham fielded just two players this season, the Union Leader reported