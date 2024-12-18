Scott Knight Steps Down After 22 Seasons as Nashua South Football Coach, Joins Plymouth State
When the 2025 New Hampshire high school football season begins Scott Knight will not be coaching on the sideline. At least not the Nashua South sideline.
Knight has resigned as Nashua South’s varsity football coach after spending 36 years with the program, the last 22 as head coach.
Knight, a 1983 Nashua High School graduate (now Nashua South), said he plans to be part of the Plymouth State University coaching staff next season. He retired from his job as a physical education teacher at Nashua South last summer.
“I probably made up my mind about a month ago,” Knight said. “We had a house in Amherst, but we sold it and moved to Exit 24 in Ashland. The commute was not a problem, but not being in the building you just don’t have the same vibe. I felt more disconnected this year. That played a part of it.”
South went 8-3 last season and advanced to the Division I quarterfinals, where it lost to Londonderry. In terms of victories, the Purple Panthers were the most improved team in the state from 2023 to 2024. Nashua South is expected to be among the top teams in Division I next season.
“I knew that when we lost to Londonderry it was my last game,” Knight said. “They have a nice team coming back, so it was a good time to do it. It could make the transition smooth. I’m not leaving anybody with a disaster or anything.”
Knight, 60, began his coaching career as the freshman coach at Bishop Guertin High School. He joined the Nashua (one school) staff as an assistant in 1989, which was the one season John Fagula was the program’s interim head coach. Knight spent 14 seasons as an assistant with the Panthers – five on Bob Aylward’s staff and eight coaching under Bill Hardy.
Knight guided the Panthers to the 2008 Division I championship. Nashua beat Pinkerton Academy 33-32 in the championship game that year.
“There’s a lot of games that stand out,” Knight said. “Our 2007 semifinal (win) against Londonderry — that game was phenomenal. It was in Sports Illustrated because the teams had more than 1,000 yards of offense.
“I’ll remember a lot of the upsets. It’s always great when kids do things they don’t think they can do.”
Knight said he hopes to begin his position at Plymouth State in January.
“Sometimes you have to reinvent yourself,” he said. “It’s 10 minutes from my driveway to the Plymouth State fieldhouse. I’m looking forward to it.”