Top 10 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/3/2025)
Keene maintained its position at the top of the New Hampshire Top 10 boys basketball standings by fending off a one-loss Portsmouth team 69-64 Friday night.
There are seven Division I teams ranked this week, and two more – Winnacunnet and Londonderry – positioned just outside the Top 10. Winnacunnet was ranked seventh last week, but had its six-game winning streak end following a 64-58 loss to rival Exeter.
“I’d run out of fingers if I counted the number of (Division I) teams that could win it this year,” Nashua South coach Nate Mazerolle said.
Division II is also deep at the top, where five teams have no more than two losses. Three of those teams round out this week’s Top 10
Team records are through games played Feb. 2.
1. Keene (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
Javon Massiah scored 12 of his team-high 21 points against Portsmouth in the second half. The Blackbirds haven’t lost since a 61-58 setback to Manchester Memorial on Dec. 16.
2. Bedford (10-2)
Previous rank: 4
Bedford moved up two spots from last week’s rankings and will carry a five-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s matchup with No. 4 Nashua South.
3. Portsmouth (10-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Clippers have lost two of their last three games after a 9-0 start, but the losses came against No. 1 Keene and No. 4 Nashua South. Junior Isaiah Reis tossed in 30 points in the loss to Keene.
4. Nashua South (9-3)
Previous rank: 6
South’s Josh Caruso committed to Division II Saint Anselm College last week and then scored 37 points (five 3-pointers) during Friday’s 62-50 victory over Nashua North. The Panthers have become tougher to defend since 6-foot-4 junior Josh Tripp was moved to point guard.
5. Exeter (9-3)
Previous rank: 5
Friday’s victory over Winnacunnet extended Exeter’s winning streak to four games. The Blue Hawks have won six of their last seven games, and their only loss during that stretch came when they were missing Nik Greco against No. 2 Bedford.
6. Trinity (8-4)
Previous rank: 3
Trinity’s 64-62 loss to Alvirne on Friday was the team’s third setback in its last four games, and dropped the Pioneers from No. 3 to No. 6. Still, many feel Trinity will be the team to beat in March.
7. Alvirne (7-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Broncos are ranked for the first time this season after their victory over Trinity extended their winning streak to four games. That four-game stretch also included a win against a 7-4 Londonderry team.
8. Pelham (8-2)
Previous rank: 8
Pelham has won eight in a row and the Pythons look like a legitimate threat to win the Division II championship for the third straight season.
9. Merrimack Valley (8-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Pride remains at No. 9 after not having a game last week. Weather postponed Friday night’s matchup at No. 10 Pembroke Academy, but those teams will meet Monday night.
10. Pembroke (8-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Spartans connected on 13 3-pointers during last Tuesday’s 78-75 victory over Bow. The team that loses Monday’s game between Merrimack Valley and Pembroke will likely drop out of next week’s Top 10.