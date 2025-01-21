Top 10 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/20/2025)
As we near the halfway point in the NHIAA boys basketball season, things are starting to come into focus in each of New Hampshire’s four divisions. This much is clear: No team is playing better right now than unbeaten Portsmouth.
This week’s rankings feature three new teams, and all three are from Division II.
Records are through games played Jan. 20.
1. Portsmouth (8-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Clippers are the only unbeaten team in Division I. At this point it’s hard to make a case for any other team deserving of the No. 1 spot.
2. Trinity (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Transfer Collin Charbonneau made six 3-pointers in the first half of Friday night’s 75-50 victory over Merrimack. He connected on five 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished the game with 20 points.
3. Keene (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Blackbirds have won six in a row since they dropped a 61-58 decision to Manchester Memorial.
4. Bedford (6-2)
Previous rank: 4
Bedford remains at No. 4 despite a 60-59 overtime loss to Winnacunnet last Tuesday. The Bulldogs rebounded by topping Exeter 72-58 in their next outing.
5. Merrimack Valley (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
Merrimack Valley, the lone unbeaten team in Division II, climbs to No. 5 after handing Oyster River its first loss last Tuesday (65-55) and then beating ConVal, 71-53. Merrimack Valley will face Pelham, last year’s Division II champion, on Thursday.
6. Nashua South (5-3)
Previous rank: 8
South has been hot and cold since its 3-0 start. The Panthers are 3-3 in their last six games and have an interesting matchup with No. 1 Portsmouth on Friday.
7. Exeter (5-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Blue Hawks held Nashua North scoreless in the second quarter of a 65-28 victory last Tuesday, but then dropped a 72-58 decision to No. 4 Bedford on Thursday. Exeter’s matchup with No. 2 Trinity could be one of the best games on Tuesday’s menu.
8. Pembroke (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Spartans move into the top 10 after beating a short-handed Oyster River team 64-33 Friday.
9. Pelham (6-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Division II has a whole bunch of contenders, and Pelham appears to be one of them. The Pythons have won six in a row since an 0-2 start.
10. Manchester Memorial (4-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Memorial is anything but consistent, but when the Crusaders are at their best they can beat anybody in the state.