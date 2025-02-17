Top 10 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
Teams continue to trade places at the top of the New Hampshire Top 10 boys basketball rankings as Portsmouth, last week’s No. 1 team, dropped from the top spot following Friday’s 70-66 loss at Windham.
Portsmouth, Bedford and Exeter entered this week tied for first place in the Division I standings. The team that finishes first in the regular season will get the only bye awarded for the 15-team Division I tournament.
Things got shuffled in Division II as well with Pelham, the highest-ranked Division II team in last week’s Top 10, losing to Bow on Friday. Two Division II teams entered the Top 10 for the first time this week.
Team records are through games played Feb. 16.
1. Bedford (12-3)
Previous Ranking: 2
The Bulldogs are No. 1 for the first time this season. Bedford has won seven of its last eight games, and, based on its remaining schedule (Salem, at Londonderry, Spaulding), looks like the team in the best position to earn the bye for the Division I tourney.
2. Portsmouth (12-3)
Previous Ranking 1
After a 9-0 start, the Clippers have lost three of their last six games.
3. Exeter (12-3)
Previous Ranking: 3
Despite their current seven-game winning streak, the Blue Hawks are the team nobody is talking about. That’s probably just the way they like it.
4. Trinity (11-4)
Previous Ranking: 6
Trinity lost three of its final four games in January, but a three-game winning streak has the Pioneers in position for a home game should they advance to the Division I semifinals.
5. Keene (11-4)
Previous Ranking: 4
The Blackbirds aren’t playing their best basketball. After losing three in a row, Keene needed a buzzer-beater to defeat a two-win Manchester Central team 60-57 Friday.
6. Nashua South (11-4)
Previous Ranking: 6
A top-four seed could be at stake when Nashua South plays Exeter on Friday.
7. Alvirne (10-5)
Previous Ranking: 7
Alvirne’s seven-game winning streak ended with Friday’s 56-44 setback against Merrimack, but the Broncos have been playing short-handed and will soon be at full strength.
8. Pembroke (11-1)
Previous Ranking: 8
The Spartans are all alone at the top of the Division II standings. They deserve to be the highest-ranked team outside of Division I.
9. Hanover (13-2)
Previous Ranking: Unranked
The Bears have won nine games in a row, and each of their last eight opponents has failed to score more than 36 points.
10.Coe-Brown (12-3)
Previous Ranking: Unranked
Like Hanover, Coe-Brown is in the Top 10 for the first time this season. The Bears have won seven in a row, but will get tested this week with games against Pelham and Pembroke.