Top 10 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/24/2025)
Although New Hampshire’s Division III and Division IV boys basketball teams have already moved on to the postseason, Division I and Division II teams are entering the final week of the regular season.
It should be an eventful week in the state’s top two divisions since there’s still plenty to be determined, including tournament berths, home-court advantage and which teams will receive a bye for their tournament’s opening round.
Here’s how the New Hampshire’s Top 10 boys basketball rankings look before those teams secure their postseason seeding. Team records are through games played Feb. 23.
1. Bedford (14-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs remain in the top spot for the second straight week. The bye in Division I will be awarded to Bedford or Portsmouth, and, since those teams do not play each other during the regular season, it could be determined by NHIAA tiebreakers.
2. Portsmouth (14-3)
Previous rank: 2
Barring upsets, Portsmouth and Bedford will finish tied for the No. 1 spot in Division I.
3. Exeter (13-4)
Previous rank: 3
The Blue Hawks are still at No. 3 even though their eight-game winning streak came to an end with Friday’s 64-52 loss at Nashua South. Exeter has size and talented players on the perimeter, so a deep run in the postseason will come as no surprise.
4. Trinity (13-4)
Previous rank: 4
The Pioneers have won five games in a row and are battling for a top-four seed, which would mean a home game in the quarterfinals if they advance that far.
5. Nashua South (13-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Panthers have won eight of their last nine, and the team’s only loss during that stretch came against No. 1 Bedford. Josh Caruso is the state’s top scoring threat.
6. Keene (12-5)
Previous rank: 5
Keene is 2-4 in February. To make any noise in the postseason the Blackbirds will have to regain the form that had them as the No. 1 team in these rankings after they beat Portsmouth on Jan. 31.
7. Alvirne (12-5)
Previous rank: 7
Sammy DeWitt scored the 1,000th point of his career when Alvirne beat Dover last week. The Broncos have won nine of 10 since their 3-4 start, and two of those wins came against Bedford and Trinity. This is a team capable of beating anyone in Division I.
8. Hanover (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Bears have won 14 of their last 15 games and are alone at the top of the Division II standings.
9. Pelham (13-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Pythons bounced back from their lackluster performance in a loss to Bow by beating Coe-Brown 54-51 and ConVal (72-54) last week. Pelham has a realistic chance to win its third straight Division II title.
10. Pembroke (14-2)
Previous rank: 8
Pembroke dropped to No. 10 following Friday night’s 67-61 loss to Coe-Brown. The Spartans can earn a bye by completing the regular season with victories over Merrimack Valley and Milford.