Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/13/2025)
Bedford has strengthened its position as the No. 1 team in the New Hampshire girls basketball rankings, but there can be plenty of debate about how the rest of the Top 10 should look.
This week’s rankings include at least one team from each of the state’s top three divisions.
Records are through games played Jan. 12.
1. Bedford (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs defeated previously unbeaten Pinkerton Academy 65-52 last week. That’s the closest any team has come to beating Bedford, which is one of the best teams in New England.
2. Londonderry (4-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Lancers moved up a spot following Pinkerton’s loss to Bedford. Offense isn’t a problem for the Lancers, who are averaging 71.0 points per game.
3. Pinkerton (5-1)
Previous rank: 2
Point guard Sydney Gerrossie was in foul trouble early during the loss to Pinkerton. The Astros will get another crack at the Bulldogs on Feb. 10 in Derry.
4. Windham (6-0)
Previous rank: 5
Former Windham boys basketball coach Todd Steffanides is in his first season with the girls program, and the Jaguars entered the week as one of three unbeaten teams in Division I.
5. Salem (5-1)
Previous rank: 4
After opening the season with five straight wins, the Blue Devils dropped a 65-43 decision to No. 2 Londonderry on Friday. Salem is about to enter its toughest stretch of the season with games against Concord Christian, Keene, Nashua South, Pinkerton, Bishop Guertin and Windham. All of those teams entered the week with a winning record.
6. Keene (4-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Keene’s Harper Zalaski and McKenna Nelson are two of the top scorers in Division I.
7. Laconia (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Sachems are one of two unbeaten teams remaining in Division II, but will face their stiffest test ro date when they meet Pembroke Academy at home Tuesday.
8. Derryfield (6-0)
Previous rank: 9
Derryfield is the other unbeaten team in Division II. Freshman Anna Fazelat has made the Cougars a better team than many expected.
9. Concord Christian (4-2)
Previous rank: 8
Concord Christian has been anything but overmatched so far in its first Division I season.
10. St. Thomas (6-0)
Previous rank: 10
St. Thomas remains the only Division III team in the Top 10. Genna Bolduc tossed in a career-high 28 points against Campbell after being named the MVP of the Oyster River Holiday Tournament.