Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/27/2025)
Bedford remained the No. 1 team in this week’s New Hampshire girls basketball rankings, but the Bulldogs’ schedule gets a bit tougher in the next few weeks. Five of Bedford’s eight remaining regular season games are against teams that are in this week’s Top 10.
Bedford is one of six undefeated teams in the Top 10, which features at least one team from three of the state’s four divisions.
Records are through games played Jan. 26.
1. Bedford (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs maintained a stranglehold on the top spot by looking dominant in victories over Dover (68-31) and Merrimack (70-21).
2. Londonderry (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
Sammie Sullivan scored the 1,000th point of her high school career during Londonderry’s 78-31 victory at Goffstown on Tuesday night.
3. Windham (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Jaguars are one of three unbeaten teams in Division I. The best game on Tuesday night’s menu? No. 1 Bedford at No. 3 Windham.
4. Pinkerton (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
Pinkerton got a scare last Friday, when it beat Salem 59-57. The Astros will face rival Londonderry on Friday night.
5. Concord Christian (8-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Kingsmen have a strong 1-2 punch with Lilli Carlile and Emma Smith. The team’s remaining schedule includes games against No. 10 Portsmouth, No. 2 Londonderry, No. 1 Bedford and No. 4 Pinkerton.
6. Laconia (8-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Sachems are the highest-ranked team not in Division I. Laconia’s Feb. 7 game at Derryfield will likely determine the No. 1 seed for the Division II tournament.
7. Derryfield (9-0)
Previous rank: 7
Derryfield and No. 6 Laconia are the only unbeaten teams left in Division II. The Cougars’ next three games are against Kennett (1-7), John Stark (1-8) and Kingswood (2-7), so they’ll likely still be undefeated when they face Laconia next week.
8. Salem (7-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Blue Devils remain at No. 8 even though they squandered an eight-point fourth-quarter lead in last Friday’s 59-57 setback against Pinkerton. Makayla Burns tossed in 20 points for Salem in that loss.
9. St. Thomas (10-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Saints are the only Division III team in the Top 10 and have yet to be challenged. Their most recent game was a 69-38 victory over Hopkinton, which entered that matchup with a 9-1 record. St. Thomas has won each of its 10 games by at least 21 points.
10. Portsmouth (7-3)
Keene, the No. 9 team in last week’s rankings, dropped out of the Top 10 after three straight losses. Portsmouth enters the Top 10 after winning four of its last five.