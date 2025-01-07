High School

Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/7/2025)

Bedford solidifies its hold on the top-ranking; Windham jump five spots to No. 5

Roger Brown

The Windham girls basketball team made a nice climb this week in the Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings, moving from No. 10 to No. 5.
The season is young, but there can be little debate about which team deserves to be at the top of New Hampshire’s girls basketball Top 10 rankings.

In a match-up between programs that each won a state championship last season, Bedford beat Bishop Feehan of Attleboro, Mass., to win the Londonderry Holiday Classic. Bedford then improved its Division I record to 4-0 by beating Walpole, Mass., 54-27 Saturday. 

So the top storyline entering the 2025 portion of the season is this: Can anyone beat the Bulldogs?

Records are through games played Jan. 4.

1. Bedford (4-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Bulldogs have plenty of scoring, but they also have a great defense. Bedford hasn’t allowed more than 32 points in any of its four Division I wins.

2. Pinkerton (4-0)

Previous rank: 2

We’ll get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Pinkerton plays at Bedford on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs beat the Astros in last year’s Division I championship game.

3. Londonderry (3-0)

Previous rank: 3

If you had to select one NHIAA player to build a team around, Londonderry’s Sammie Sullivan might be the pick.

4. Salem (4-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Blue Devils will face their stiffest challenge when they play Londonderry on Friday.

5. Windham (4-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Jaguars are unbeaten, but have feasted on a soft schedule. Windham has yet to play a team with a record over the .500 mark.

6. Alvirne (3-1)

Previous rank: 9

Alvirne’s only loss came against second-ranked Pinkerton.

7. Laconia (4-0)

Previous rank: 8

Macy Swormstedt scored the 1,000th point of her high school career last season and is a Player of the Year candidate in Division II. The Sachems are the highest-ranked team not in Division I.

8. Concord Christian (3-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Kingsmen are seeking their fourth title in four seasons, all in different divisions.

9. Derryfield (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Derryfield and Bow are two of the four unbeaten teams remaining in Division II. Those teams will meet in Derryfield on Tuesday night.

10. St. Thomas (4-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

St. Thomas is the only Division III team in this week’s Top 10.

ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

