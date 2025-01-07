Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/7/2025)
The season is young, but there can be little debate about which team deserves to be at the top of New Hampshire’s girls basketball Top 10 rankings.
In a match-up between programs that each won a state championship last season, Bedford beat Bishop Feehan of Attleboro, Mass., to win the Londonderry Holiday Classic. Bedford then improved its Division I record to 4-0 by beating Walpole, Mass., 54-27 Saturday.
So the top storyline entering the 2025 portion of the season is this: Can anyone beat the Bulldogs?
Records are through games played Jan. 4.
1. Bedford (4-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs have plenty of scoring, but they also have a great defense. Bedford hasn’t allowed more than 32 points in any of its four Division I wins.
2. Pinkerton (4-0)
Previous rank: 2
We’ll get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup when Pinkerton plays at Bedford on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs beat the Astros in last year’s Division I championship game.
3. Londonderry (3-0)
Previous rank: 3
If you had to select one NHIAA player to build a team around, Londonderry’s Sammie Sullivan might be the pick.
4. Salem (4-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Blue Devils will face their stiffest challenge when they play Londonderry on Friday.
5. Windham (4-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Jaguars are unbeaten, but have feasted on a soft schedule. Windham has yet to play a team with a record over the .500 mark.
6. Alvirne (3-1)
Previous rank: 9
Alvirne’s only loss came against second-ranked Pinkerton.
7. Laconia (4-0)
Previous rank: 8
Macy Swormstedt scored the 1,000th point of her high school career last season and is a Player of the Year candidate in Division II. The Sachems are the highest-ranked team not in Division I.
8. Concord Christian (3-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Kingsmen are seeking their fourth title in four seasons, all in different divisions.
9. Derryfield (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Derryfield and Bow are two of the four unbeaten teams remaining in Division II. Those teams will meet in Derryfield on Tuesday night.
10. St. Thomas (4-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
St. Thomas is the only Division III team in this week’s Top 10.