Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/10/2025)
There were no changes at the top of this week’s New Hampshire Top 10 Girls Basketball State Rankings. Bedford and Londonderry are the only unbeaten teams in Division I and remained in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. The Bulldogs and Lancers will clash in Bedford on Feb. 21.
Nashua North is the only team that dropped out of the rankings. The Titans were ranked 10th in the previous Top 10, but went 0-2 last week with losses to Alvirne (55-52) and Keene (73-49).
Team records are through games played Feb. 9.
1. Bedford (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Bulldogs allowed 11 points in each of their last two victories. They should meet more resistance Monday night when they play at Pinkerton.
2. Londonderry (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Lancers are coming off a grueling three-game stretch that included victories over Pinkerton (56-45), Windham (57-40) and Concord Christian (39-35).
3. Windham (11-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Jaguars are 2-2 in their last four games, but stayed in the No. 3 spot because the losses came against Bedford and Londonderry.
4. Pinkerton (11-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Astros are winless against teams above them in the Division I standings. They’ll face Bedford on Monday night in a matchup of programs that met in last year’s Division I championship game.
5. Bishop Guertin (10-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Cardinals seem to have found another gear during the last month. After splitting its first six games, BG has won seven of its last eight.
6. Concord Christian (10-3)
Previous rank: 5
Concord Christian’s six-game losing streak came to an end with a 39-35 loss to unbeaten Londonderry. The team’s final five regular season games include games at Bedford and at Pinkerton.
7. Derryfield (13-0)
Previous rank: 7
Tia Ferdinando scored with less than 20 seconds to play and Derryfield survived two chances by Laconia to tie or win the game in the final 10 seconds to hold on for a 33-31 win Friday in a contest that featured the only unbeaten teams in Division II. Ferdinando scored a game-high 20 points in the win.
8. St. Thomas (13-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Saints have won each of their 13 games by at least 21 points.
9. Laconia (11-1)
Previous rank: 6
Despite 17 points from Macy Swormstedt, Laconia’s 11-game unbeaten streak ended with Friday’s 33-31 loss to Derryfield. The Sachems lost even though they led by 13 in the first half.
10. Oyster River (10-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Oyster River is the only new team in this week’s rankings. The Bobcats have won 10 of their last 11 games and own sole possession of third place in the Division II standings.