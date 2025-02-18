Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/17/2025)
This week’s New Hampshire Top 10 girls basketball rankings look a lot like last week’s Top 10, as no new teams entered the rankings and the top six positions remained unchanged.
This week’s biggest game will take place Friday night, when Bedford and Londonderry – the only two unbeaten teams in Division I – will meet in Bedford. The winner will likely secure the No. 1 seed for the Division I tournament.
Three of the four NHIAA divisions are represented in this week’s rankings, which has six teams from Division I, three from Division II and one from Division III.
Team records are through games played Feb. 16.
1. Bedford (16-0)
Previous Ranking: 1
The Bulldogs met some resistance in two of their three games last week. Bedford edged Pinkerton 48-43 on Monday and beat Concord Christian 55-41 on Friday.
2. Londonderry (14-0)
Previous Ranking: 2
Londonderry will tune up for Bedford by playing at Central Catholic of Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday.
3. Windham (13-2)
Previous Ranking: 3
The Jaguars are the clear choice for the No. 3 spot. Their only losses came against No. 1 Bedford and No. 2 Londonderry.
4. Pinkerton (11-4)
Previous Ranking: 4
The Astros have lost three of their last four games, but two of their losses this season came against top-ranked Bedford. Pinkerton is still a team no one wants to face in the postseason.
5. Bishop Guertin (12-4)
Previous Ranking: 5
The Cardinals are coming on strong. BG has won nine of its last 10 games after a 3-3 start.
6. Concord Christian (12-4)
Previous Ranking 6
Concord Christian will play at Pinkerton on Tuesday. The winner will remain in the hunt for a top four seed for the Division I tournament.
7. St. Thomas (16-0)
Previous Ranking: 8
The Saints moved up to No. 7 after Derryfield suffered its first loss, a 57-35 setback against Merrimack Valley on Friday. St. Thomas completed the regular season unbeaten and is the No. 1 seed for the Division III tournament.
8. Derryfield (14-1)
Previous Ranking: 7
Derryfield enters the week as the No. 1 team in the Division II standings, but may have a hard time remaining there. The Cougars’ final three games include matchups with Oyster River (12-2) and Milford (11-3).
9. Laconia (13-1)
Previous Ranking: 9
Laconia has four games remaining, and each of those four opponents are below the .500 mark.
10. Oyster River (12-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Bobcats are 12-1 since they opened the Division II season with a 50-47 loss against Hollis-Brookline. Oyster River will play at No. 8 Derryfield on Friday night.