Top 10 New Hampshire Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (2/24/2025)
It looked like Bedford would be knocked out of the No. 1 spot in this week’s New Hampshire Top 10 girls basketball rankings, but the Bulldogs overcame a nine-point deficit with four minutes to play and beat Londonderry, 60-53, in a game between unbeaten teams Friday night.
Bedford, which scored the game’s final 16 points, stretched the program’s winning streak to 39 games. The Bulldogs completed the regular season with an 18-0 record and will be the No. 1 seed for the Division I tournament.
One new team entered this week’s rankings as Oyster River dropped out of the Top 10 following a 60-55 loss to Derryfield on Friday night.
Team records are through games played Feb. 23.
1. Bedford (18-0)
Previous rank: 1
Kate Allard and Annie Zink each scored 17 points in Bedford’s victory over Londonderry. The Bulldogs won’t play again until the Division I tournament begins next week.
2. Londonderry (16-1)
Previous rank: 2
Gemma Murray tossed in a game-high 20 points during Londonderry’s loss to Bedford. If the Lancers get another crack at the Bulldogs it’ll come in the Division I championship game.
3. Windham (15-2)
Previous rank: 3
Todd Steffanides should receive strong consideration for Division I Coach of the Year. Windham’s only losses came against No. 1 Bedford and No. 2 Londonderry.
4. Bishop Guertin (14-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Cardinals will enter the postseason with 11 wins in their last 12 games.
5. Concord Christian (14-4)
Previous rank: 6
Concord Christian capped its regular season with victories over Pinkerton Academy (49-41) and Exeter (62-49) last week.
6. Pinkerton (12-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Astros have lost four of their last six games entering Tuesday’s matchup against Dover.
7. St. Thomas (17-0)
Previous rank: 7
The top-seeded Saints beat ninth-seeded Hopkinton 70-44 in the Division III quarterfinals, and will face fifth-seeded Monadnock in the semifinals Tuesday night.
8. Dover (12-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Dover moved into the rankings after stretching its winning streak to eight games with a 49-46 victory over Keene on Friday night
9. Laconia (15-1)
Previous rank: 8
Laconia has two games remaining, and if the Sachems win both of them they will be the No. 1 seed for the Division II tournament.
10. Derryfield (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Cougars ended a two-game losing streak with a 60-55 victory over Oyster River on Friday.