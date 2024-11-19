High School

Top 10 New Hampshire High School Football Teams (11/18/2024)

Undefeated Bedford and Exeter sit at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively

Gary Adornato

The 10-0 Bedford Bulldogs are the No. 1 team in our Top 10 New Hampshire High School Football Rankings.
by Roger Brown

The top 10 high football teams in New Hampshire through the first 11 weeks of the season:

1. Bedford (10-0)

The Bulldogs have won 26 games in a row and are seeking their third straight Division I title. Up next vs. No. 3 Pinkerton Academy in Friday night’s Division I semifinals.

2. Exeter (10-0)

The Blue Hawks are one of three unbeaten teams in the state. Up next: vs. No. 4 Londonderry in Saturday’s Division I semifinals.

3. Pinkerton (8-2)

The Astros played without starting running backs Matt Morrison and Jamison Isaac for much of the season, but are now at full strength. Up next: at No. 1 Bedford in Friday night’s Division I semifinals.

4. Londonderry (7-3)

The Lancers are attempting to reach the Division I championship game for the fourth consecutive season. Up next: at No. 2 Exeter in Saturday’s Division I semifinals.

5. Nashua South (8-3)

Season ended with a 28-13 loss to No. 4 Londonderry in the Division I quarterfinals.

6. Alvirne (7-4)

Season ended with a 24-14 loss to No. 1 Bedford in the Division I quarterfinals.

7. Pelham (10-1)

The Pythons had their 47-game winning streak end during the regular season, but they can still win a fifth-straight championship by beating No. 8 Souhegan in Saturday’s Division II title game.

8. Souhegan (9-2)

Souhegan lost to No. 7 Pelham 41-28 during the regular season, but the Sabers will get another crack at the Pythons in Saturday’s Division II championship game.

9. Salem (7-3)

Season ended with an upset loss to Windham in the Division I first round.

10. Manchester Memorial (7-4)

A 33-6 loss to No. 2 Exeter ended Memorial’s playoff run in the Division I quarterfinals. The Crusaders made the playoffs for the first time since 2003 this season and will return most of their key pieces next year. Up next: vs. Manchester West on Thanksgiving.

