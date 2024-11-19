Top 10 New Hampshire High School Football Teams (11/18/2024)
by Roger Brown
The top 10 high football teams in New Hampshire through the first 11 weeks of the season:
1. Bedford (10-0)
The Bulldogs have won 26 games in a row and are seeking their third straight Division I title. Up next vs. No. 3 Pinkerton Academy in Friday night’s Division I semifinals.
2. Exeter (10-0)
The Blue Hawks are one of three unbeaten teams in the state. Up next: vs. No. 4 Londonderry in Saturday’s Division I semifinals.
3. Pinkerton (8-2)
The Astros played without starting running backs Matt Morrison and Jamison Isaac for much of the season, but are now at full strength. Up next: at No. 1 Bedford in Friday night’s Division I semifinals.
4. Londonderry (7-3)
The Lancers are attempting to reach the Division I championship game for the fourth consecutive season. Up next: at No. 2 Exeter in Saturday’s Division I semifinals.
5. Nashua South (8-3)
Season ended with a 28-13 loss to No. 4 Londonderry in the Division I quarterfinals.
6. Alvirne (7-4)
Season ended with a 24-14 loss to No. 1 Bedford in the Division I quarterfinals.
7. Pelham (10-1)
The Pythons had their 47-game winning streak end during the regular season, but they can still win a fifth-straight championship by beating No. 8 Souhegan in Saturday’s Division II title game.
8. Souhegan (9-2)
Souhegan lost to No. 7 Pelham 41-28 during the regular season, but the Sabers will get another crack at the Pythons in Saturday’s Division II championship game.
9. Salem (7-3)
Season ended with an upset loss to Windham in the Division I first round.
10. Manchester Memorial (7-4)
A 33-6 loss to No. 2 Exeter ended Memorial’s playoff run in the Division I quarterfinals. The Crusaders made the playoffs for the first time since 2003 this season and will return most of their key pieces next year. Up next: vs. Manchester West on Thanksgiving.