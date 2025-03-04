Top 10 New Hampshire high school girls basketball state rankings (3/4/2025)
There are two new teams in this week’s New Hampshire girls basketball rankings after Dover and Derryfield each dropped out of the Top 10.
Eighth-seeded Dover had its season end with a 65-61 home loss to ninth-seeded Exeter in the Division I tournament’s opening round, and Derryfield finished the Division II regular season with losses in three of its final four games. Third-seeded Derryfield will face 14th-seeded Plymouth in the Division II preliminary round Wednesday.
Bedford, the No. 1 team in these rankings since the season began, earned the only bye awarded for the Division I tournament and will face Exeter in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
This week’s rankings feature seven Division I teams, two from Division II and St. Thomas, which completed an unbeaten season by beating Fall Mountain 72-35 in Saturday’s Division III championship game. Team records are through March 3.
1. Bedford (18-0)
The Bulldogs have the state’s longest win streak at 39 games.
Previous ranking: 1
2. Londonderry (19-1)
The Lancers opened postseason play by beating Nashua South, 73-29. Londonderry’s lone loss came against No. 1 Bedford.
Previous ranking: 2
3. Windham (17-2)
Windham beat Pinkerton 46-44 during the regular season. Those teams will meet again in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: 3
4. Bishop Guertin (15-4)
BG’s 45-20 victory over Portsmouth in the preliminary round gave the Cardinals 12 wins in their past 13 games. Next up: a matchup against Concord Christian in the quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: 4
5. Concord Christian (15-4)
The Kingsmen are attempting to become the first NHIAA program to win a championship in each of New Hampshire’s four divisions.
Previous ranking: 5
6. Pinkerton (14-5)
The Pinkerton/Windham game looks like the best of Thursday’s four Division I quarterfinal-round matchups.
Previous ranking: 6
7. St. Thomas (19-0)
Genevieve Bolduc tossed in a game-high 24 points (six 3-pointers) to help St. Thomas defeat Fall Mountain in the Division III title game. Emilie Von der Linden, a 6-foot-3 center, added 12 points and 18 rebounds.
Previous ranking: 7
8. Laconia (17-1)
Laconia earned the No. 1 seed for the Division II tournament and will face eighth-seeded Pelham or ninth-seeded Lebanon in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: 9
9. Salem (13-7)
The Blue Devils enter this week’s rankings after opening the Division I tournament with a 43-29 win against Alvirne. Salem will face No. 2 Londonderry in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Previous ranking: Unranked
10. Milford (15-3)
Milford earned a spot in the Top 10 after it won nine of its last 10 regular-season games. The Spartans earned the second bye awarded for the Division II tournament and will play seventh-seeded Bow or 10th-seeded Coe-Brown in the quarterfinals. Bow is the only team that has beaten Milford since the end of January.
Previous ranking: Unranked
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App