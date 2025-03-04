High School

Top 10 New Hampshire high school girls basketball state rankings (3/4/2025)

The top seven teams keep their spots, but two new squads enter this week's rankings

Roger Brown

Bishop Guertin is No. 4 in our New Hampshire girls basketball Top 10.
There are two new teams in this week’s New Hampshire girls basketball rankings after Dover and Derryfield each dropped out of the Top 10.

Eighth-seeded Dover had its season end with a 65-61 home loss to ninth-seeded Exeter in the Division I tournament’s opening round, and Derryfield finished the Division II regular season with losses in three of its final four games. Third-seeded Derryfield will face 14th-seeded Plymouth in the Division II preliminary round Wednesday.

Bedford, the No. 1 team in these rankings since the season began, earned the only bye awarded for the Division I tournament and will face Exeter in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

This week’s rankings feature seven Division I teams, two from Division II and St. Thomas, which completed an unbeaten season by beating Fall Mountain 72-35 in Saturday’s Division III championship game. Team records are through March 3.

1. Bedford (18-0)

The Bulldogs have the state’s longest win streak at 39 games.

Previous ranking: 1

2. Londonderry (19-1)

The Lancers opened postseason play by beating Nashua South, 73-29. Londonderry’s lone loss came against No. 1 Bedford.

Previous ranking: 2

3. Windham (17-2)

Windham beat Pinkerton 46-44 during the regular season. Those teams will meet again in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Previous ranking: 3

4. Bishop Guertin (15-4)

BG’s 45-20 victory over Portsmouth in the preliminary round gave the Cardinals 12 wins in their past 13 games. Next up: a matchup against Concord Christian in the quarterfinals.

Previous ranking: 4

5. Concord Christian (15-4)

The Kingsmen are attempting to become the first NHIAA program to win a championship in each of New Hampshire’s four divisions.

Previous ranking: 5

6. Pinkerton (14-5)

The Pinkerton/Windham game looks like the best of Thursday’s four Division I quarterfinal-round matchups.

Previous ranking: 6

7. St. Thomas (19-0)

Genevieve Bolduc tossed in a game-high 24 points (six 3-pointers) to help St. Thomas defeat Fall Mountain in the Division III title game. Emilie Von der Linden, a 6-foot-3 center, added 12 points and 18 rebounds.

Previous ranking: 7

8. Laconia (17-1)

Laconia earned the No. 1 seed for the Division II tournament and will face eighth-seeded Pelham or ninth-seeded Lebanon in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Previous ranking: 9

9. Salem (13-7)

The Blue Devils enter this week’s rankings after opening the Division I tournament with a 43-29 win against Alvirne. Salem will face No. 2 Londonderry in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Previous ranking: Unranked

10. Milford (15-3)

Milford earned a spot in the Top 10 after it won nine of its last 10 regular-season games. The Spartans earned the second bye awarded for the Division II tournament and will play seventh-seeded Bow or 10th-seeded Coe-Brown in the quarterfinals. Bow is the only team that has beaten Milford since the end of January. 

Previous ranking: Unranked

