Top 25 New Hampshire Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/22/2024)
The 2024-25 New Hampshire boys basketball season is on pause for the holiday season. Although teams will play tournament games before NHIAA play resumes, the tournament results will not count in the NHIAA standings.
It’s already been a turbulent season in Division I, where 19 of the 22 teams have lost at least one game. The lower divisions haven’t provided as many surprises.
Records are through games played Dec. 21.
1. Trinity (3-0)
Through three games, the Pioneers are allowing an average of 48.0 points per contest.
2. Nashua South (3-0)
The Panthers own an 81-75 victory over Pinkerton Academy, last year’s Division I champion.
3. Portsmouth (3-0)
After a one-year leave of absence, John Mulvey has returned as Portsmouth’s head coach and so far the Clippers have been better than most expected.
4. Bedford (2-1)
Bedford’s lone loss came against unbeaten Trinity. Those teams could meet again in the Queen City Invitational Tournament.
5. Pinkerton (2-1)
Jackson Marshall, last year’s leading scorer, has graduated, but the Astros are averaging 81.0 points per game.
6. Exeter (2-1)
The Blue Hawks lack experience – there are three seniors on the roster – but they don’t lack height, and their only loss came against unbeaten Portsmouth.
7. Keene (2-1)
The Blackbirds returned four starters from last season.
8. Alvirne (2-1)
Mitchell Roy, who led Profile to the Division IV championship last season, is in his first season as Alvirne’s head coach.
9. Pembroke (3-0)
The Spartans may be the best team in Division II.
10. Merrimack Valley (3-0)
A healthy Aiden Gray is one of the reasons Merrimack Valley is off to a 3-0 start.
11. Souhegan (3-0)
The Sabers, who returned seven players from a team that went 9-9 last season, already own a quality win over Bow.
12. Dover (2-1)
We’ll know more about Dover after it faces Trinity on Jan. 3.
13. Merrimack (2-1)
Strength of schedule is a question, since Merrimack’s two wins came against teams that are 1-5.
14. Bow (1-1)
The Falcons added one of the state’s top coaches (Eric Saucier) in the offseason.
15. Coe-Brown (2-1)
The Bears reached the Division II semifinals last March, and could make another deep run this season.
16. Sanborn (2-1)
The Indians rebounded from a season-opening loss to Coe-Brown to earn victories over ConVal and Manchester West.
17. Londonderry (2-1)
Mason Paquette gives the Lancers one of the top scorers in Division I.
18. Manchester Memorial (1-2)
Both of Memorial’s losses came by two points. The talent is better than the record indicates.
19. St. Thomas (3-0)
The Saints won last year’s Division III championship and are the favorites in Division III this season as well.
20. Kearsarge (4-0)
Seven of Keasarge’s next eight games are at home.
21. Mascoma (3-0)
The Royals have limited their three opponents to a total of 76 points.
22. Belmont (3-0)
The Red Raiders are on the short list of contenders in Division III.
23. Nashua North (0-3)
North was the runner-up in Division I last season and was expected to be among the top teams in the division this year. Some may feel this ranking is too low, but until the Titans start winning …
24. Woodsville (4-0)
The fundamentally sound Engineers compete in Division IV, but would carve up many larger schools.
25. Concord Christian (3-0)
The Kingsmen have depth and height, both of which are in short supply in Division IV.