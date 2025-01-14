Two New Hampshire Top 10 Boys Basketball Teams Will Play With No Fans
Merrimack and Portsmouth are two of the top high school boys basketball teams in New Hampshire, but there may be a sparse crowd inside Portsmouth’s Stone Gymnasium when they meet in Portsmouth on Tuesday night.
The reason? Portsmouth High School has banned its students from attending the game after fans rushed the court following Portsmouth’s 39-38 victory over Alvirne on Friday,
Portsmouth issued the following statement Monday:
“Storming the court or playing field is a direct violation of NHIAA and Portsmouth HS student expectations. Due to this act by students at this past Friday night (sic) boys basketball game against Alvirne, there shall be NO student fans permitted to attend at this upcoming Tuesday night (sic) boys basketball game against Merrimack. Students shall be allowed back in the stands at the next home game on Friday, January 17th for the girls basketball game against Manchester Memorial.”
Students rushed the court after Alvirne’s Alex Valenzuela missed a last-second shot that allowed Portsmouth to prevail 39-38 Friday. The victory raised Portsmouth’s record to 6-0. The Clippers are the only unbeaten team in Division I. Merrimack enters Tuesday’s game with a 4-1 record.
Portsmouth athletic director Tom Kozikowski said he didn’t think the school’s decision was newsworthy.
“Student section rushed the court on Friday after being told not to – the consequence was to not have any students at tomorrow’s game,” Kozikowski said in a text message Monday night. “Hopefully we will all get past this and continue having a great season.”