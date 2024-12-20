Vote: Who Was The Most Unsung Player During The 2024 New Hampshire High School Football Season?
We spend a lot of time highlighting the stars and superstars, but what about the glue guys - the guys who do the dirty work and inspire their teammates through hard work and dedication?
These are the Unsung Heroes and it is time to honor them for their vast, if often unnoticed, contributions. So, who is New Hampshire's Most Unsung Player of the 2024 New Hampshire High School Football Season? Help us decide by casting your votes for the list of candidates below.
Here are out nominees. Voting concludes Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
ALEC ADORNO, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough
Adorno led the state with 2,011 passing yards last season, when he guided ILMA to a runner-up finish in Division III. He also tossed 25 TD passes. Adorno would have been in the public eye more had he competed in one of the state’s larger divisions.
COLLIN BEAULIEU, Manchester Memorial
Beaulieu moved to quarterback as a senior and led Memorial to its first playoff appearance since 2003 and its first playoff win in 50 years. A four-year varsity player and a two-year captain.
TYLER BLAND, Exeter
Bland, a fullback/defensive back, was among the state’s top two-way players last season and helped Exeter earn the No. 2 seed for the Division I playoffs. He finished the season as the team’s No. 2 rusher, but shared the backfield with Daniel Batstone, one of three finalists for New Hampshire’s Yukica Player of the Year Award.
COLTON BRISSARD, Portsmouth/Oyster River
Brissard is a two-way lineman who spent most of the season outside the spotlight because of his position and the fact that Portsmouth/Oyster River won only two games. He served as a captain during his senior year and was also named the team’s MVP. Excelled on defense, where he recorded 87 tackles with 10 sacks.
REECE CLERMONT, Merrimack Valley
A running back/linebacker, Clermont led Merrimack Valley to the Division II playoffs last fall. He finished his high school career with 2,313 yards of offense and 22 touchdowns, and would have received more accolades had he played in Division I.
DAVID FRECHETTE, Hanover
Frechette, a running back, operated largely under the radar because Hanover does not receive the media coverage that many other NHIAA programs do. He ran for 1,075 yards on 135 carries as a senior.
NICK HERSHBERGER, Campbell
Although Hershberger, a running back/linebacker, would have been the best player on many teams, his twin brother, Scott, claimed most of the headlines last fall. Scott Hershberger finished his career as New Hampshire’s all-time rushing leader and was selected as the 2024 Yukica Player of the Year, an award given to the state’s most outstanding player.
BRAYDEN HICKMAN, Souhegan
Hickman, who missed most of his junior season because of an injury, was an exceptional pass-rushing defensive end and also one of the state’s most productive tight ends in the passing game. He had 19 receptions for 573 yards and five touchdowns as a senior, when he helped the Sabers win the Division II championship. He will play Division II baseball at Saint Anselm College.
JEREMY MLOCEK, Timberlane
A dual-threat quarterback, Mlocek passed for more than 1,000 yards during his junior and senior seasons but was overshadowed by some of the state’s other QBs because Timberlane failed to qualify for the Division I playoffs.
COLBY NYHAN, Concord
An outstanding athlete who played quarterback and defensive back, Nyhan would have been a household name had the Crimson Tide made a deeper playoff run. Also one of the state’s top kickers. Nyhan will likely represent the West in the New Hampshire East-West All-Star Game.
JAYDEN PARES, Goffstown
Pares, a quarterback/defensive back, would have received more recognition had he been surrounded by more talent during his senior season. He rushed for 728 yards and three touchdowns, and also passed for seven TDs for a Goffstown team that did not make the Division I playoffs.
LUKE PETERS, Nashua North
Another player who operated outside the spotlight for much of the 2024 season because of his team’s lack of success, Peters, a running back/linebacker, carried the ball 89 times for 660 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 537 yards and four TDs.