Who Should Win the 2025 New Hampshire Mr. Basketball Award?
Ten candidates have been announced for the 2025 New Hampshire Mr. Basketball Award, presented annually by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization (NHBCO). Voters who select the winner vote consider three distinct aspects for each candidate: academic excellence (25 percent), sportsmanship (25 percent) and basketball accomplishments (50 percent).
Last year, Pinkerton Academy's Jackson Marshall, who is now playing at Southern New Hampshire University, won the award.
Below is the list of this year's award candidates with a brief description of the basketball accomplishments of each. Before the official votes are cast, we ask you to weigh in and cast a vote, letting us know who you believe should win. The official award will be announced in mid-March. Our voting will end on Feb. 28th.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order)
Josh Caruso (Nashua South)
If there’s a favorite for the award, Caruso is it. He leads Division I in scoring at 28.3 points per game, and his team is a contender for the Division I championship. Caruso has committed to play for Saint Anselm College, one of the top Division II programs in the country.
Sammy DeWitt (Alvirne)
DeWitt is a sharp-shooting guard who has Alvirne on a seven-game winning streak, which makes the Broncos the hottest team in Division I. He’ll need to have a strong postseason for Alvirne to advance deep into the Division I tournament.
Brady Hegan (Pelham)
If winning matters, Hegan has to be considered. He’s the best player on a Pelham team that has a chance to win its third straight Division II championship.
Javon Massiah (Keene)
Massiah is the top scorer (19.4 ppg) for a balanced Keene team that will attempt to end a three-game losing streak Friday against Manchester Central. The Blackbirds may have to win the Division I championship for Massiah to have a realistic chance.
Cole McClure (St. Thomas)
The case for McClure: He was the Division III Player of the Year last year as a freshman, and has only improved his game this season. McClure will enter the Division III tournament averaging 22.0 points per game. The case against McClure: He’s a sophomore who plays for a Division III school.
Nate McNeff (Exeter)
Few players mean as much to their team as McNeff does to Exeter. He’s averaging 19.9 points per game and has the Blue Hawks in contention for a top-four seed for the Division I tournament.
Shawn O’Neil (Trinity)
O’Neil directs traffic for a Trinity team that’s on the short list of contenders for this year’s Division I championship. He’s more than just a facilitator at the offensive end, however. He’s also averaging 15.8 points per contest.
Mason Paquette (Londonderry)
Paquette can score inside or on the perimeter, and reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season. He’s a household name since he’s been a starter since his sophomore season, but his chances will be hurt by the fact that Londonderry resides in the middle of the Division I standings.
Jake Reardon (Bow)
Reardon is a scoring machine who is among the favorites to be named the Division II Player of the Year. A deep postseason run by the Falcons would help his cause.
Isaiah Reis (Portsmouth)
Reis wouldn’t have been on this list at the start of the season, but he’s one of the main reasons Portsmouth is alone at the top of the Division I standings. He’ll enter Friday’s game at Windham averaging 20.6 points per game.