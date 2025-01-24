10 Questions with Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield senior Mike Ferrante
When asked about his recent scoring surge, Fair Lawn-Dumont-Bergenfield (New Jersey) boys hockey player Mike Ferrante heard whispers in his ear, reminding him of who he should credit: “You’re linemates.”
Ferrante, who compiled 13 points in consecutive outings, paused, laughed and agreed. Senior Sam Platsman and junior Dylan Ferlanti “are great. I have been playing with them for the past three years.”
As the top-line center, Ferrante compiled a team-high 22 goals among 52 points, entering Thursday’s game at Hoboken at Secaucus Ice Rink.
Ferrante recently answered 10 questions for High School on SI (answers edited for brevity and clarity):
How did you get started playing hockey?
“I started playing hockey around 13 years ago. I saw my older cousin playing street hockey and I wanted to join in.”
Who has been your top hockey influencer?
“My parents, for always supporting me. They didn’t push me. They just guided me on the right path.”
Of all the goals you’ve scored, which one is your favorite?
“Last year when we were playing in one of the Silver Cup final games. I scored the first goal of the game and I skated past the student section and I saw all of my friends. That was a cool moment and we won 3-2.”
You’re a writer and you’re penning your autobiography. What is it’s title?
“Family and Friends. That’s who I spend the majority of my time with and who made me into the person I am today.”
If you compared yourself to a celebrity, who would it be?
“Hmmmm. I don't know a lot of celebrities.”
If you compared yourself to a hockey player, who would it be?
“Rick Nash. (The former NHLer) wasn’t the fastest player, but he was very smart and skilled. That’s how I would describe my game.”
What do you like to do with friends when you’re away from the rink?
“(Platsman and Ferlanti) are two of my closest friends. We built a bond outside of hockey. We hang out every day.”
Are you a big gamer?
“I like to play NHL with my cousin, Luc. We’re both Rangers fans and he’s usually the Rangers. I’m normally Toronto.”
In future job interviews, you likely will be asked: “Where do you see yourself in five years?” How will you respond?
“I’m not too sure. Hopefully, I will be helping other people. That is what I hope I’ll be doing, benefit others.”
Winners of three straight, what do you think of Fair Lawn’s nonconference matchup at Hoboken?
“I think they’re a decent team, but we’re more offensively dominant. They have a good goalie, but, hopefully, we can find a way to put a few behind him.”