Final 2025 Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (6/20/2025)
A Dynamic Top 20 Landscape
The High School on SI final New Jersey state softball rankings reflected the season’s unpredictability, with nearly different teams earning a spot in the Top 20 at least once during the year. Ten teams demonstrated remarkable consistency, maintaining a ranking in every edition of the Top 20. The No. 1 spot was particularly volatile, as five different teams claimed the top position at various points—a level of flux not seen in recent years.
Check out the final New Jersey High School on SI rankings for the 2025 season below.
1. Mount St. Dominic (28-4)
Mount St. Dominic softball team captured its first state Non-Public A state championship since 2014 in thrilling fashion on June 11, defeating No. 1 Donovan Catholic, 4-3 in claiming the No. 1 spot in the state’s final poll. Villanova Jillian Cianfrocca and one of the state’s best players hit a leadoff home run to snap a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning and send Mount St. Dominic to the 4-3 win. Cianfrocca also walked twice, including with the bases loaded in the second inning - the first of three straight free passes that pushed across runs. Isabella Iannitelli, the Lions’ three-hole hitter and starting shortstop reached base all four times she came to the plate with three walks and a double. Her free pass in the second inning forced home the third and final run of the game and gave Mount St. Dominic a 3-1 lead. Right-hander Ava Kelshaw kept the hard-hitting Griffins at bay for the most part, scattering seven hits, walking three and striking out eight. Of the three runs she gave up, only two were earned.
2. Donovan Catholic (26-2)
Donovan Catholic knocked off its biggest rival and ended the two-year state championship reign of St. John Vianney, rallying from an early 3-0 deficit and rolling past the Lancers, 8-4 in reaching the Non-Public A state title game at Ivy Hill Park. Trying for their first state title since 2022, the Griffins came up short in the 4-3 loss to Mount St. Dominic thanks in large part to allowing 10 walks. The offense was led all season by Christina Ginex’s .511 batting average and 19 combined home runs from Izzy Cino and Jaelynn Nunez..
3. Steinert (22-4)
Steinert kept the faith and rode momentum all the way to state history. The Spartans pulled off a great escape and staged an epic seventh-inning rally to come back and stun Randolph, 3-2 in the NJSIAA Group 3 softball final on June 13 at Ivy Hill Park at Seton Hall University. The Spartans wrote history as the first public school to win three consecutive state softball titles. Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom half of the seventh inning, Steinert’s bats came alive when senior catcher Addison Hassan singled to center field on a 1-2 count, scoring Ellie Miller with the game-winning run. It was the highlight of a five-hit inning in which the Spartans plated three runs with one out. Steinert pressed all game, putting a runner on base in six of seven innings. Despite committing six errors and trailing Randolph, 2-0, heading into the bottom of the seventh, Steinert put together five hits - including four in a row - and rallied for three runs and the 3-2 victory. Senior Addison Hassan’s RBI single was the game-winning RBI, while Katie Simonka pitched around trouble all game. This marked the fourth straight state final appearance and the 10th consecutive season that the Spartans reached at least a sectional final.
4. Immaculate Heart (24-2)
The Blue Eagles’ season was a strong and historic one as they became the first team in Bergen County history to claim four county titles in a row following an 8-1 victory over Ramsey. Duke-bound, three-time All-State catcher Gabby Shadek also hit her 49th home run this season, a number that’s believed to be a state record. Their season ultimately came to an end with a 3-2 loss to Mount St. Dominic in the North, Non-Public A final. IHA also recorded big wins over Red Bank Catholic, DePaul twice, Columbia, Indian Hills, Hanover Park and Passaic Valley. Shadek hit .517 and slugged 1.317 while drawing 38 walks as well, solidifying her status as one of the state’s most feared hitters.
5. Hunterdon Central (25-3)
The Red Devils made a huge jump in the final week of the season, knocking off Kingsway 5-2 in the Group 4 semifinals on June 11 before coming back two days later to defeat Watchung Hills 4-1 in the Group 4 finals. Senior right-hander and Boston College commit Emily Van Cleef carried a perfect game into the sixth inning against the Warriors, allowing just an unearned run on one hit, walking two and striking out 11, and sophomore Cambria Tucker delivered what proved to be the game-winning hit, snapping a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning as Hunterdon Central wins its first state title since 2011. Van Cleef was arguably the state’s top pitcher this year, posting 282 strikeouts, a WHIP of 0.65 and an even lower ERA of 0.61 in 184 innings while also hitting .337 and leading Hunterdon Central in both home runs and RBI’s.
6. Cedar Grove (25-5)
Cedar Grove joined Steinert in becoming the first public schools to win three straight state titles. The Panthers did so in vanquishing Indian Hills 9-1 in the Group I semifinals before dispatching of Audubon 6-0 in the Group 1 finals. The Panthers were led by sophomore pitcher Cayce Kavakich who tossed another shutout - her third straight in a state championship game after also blanking Haddon Township a year ago - in the 6-0 win over Audubon. Kavakich allowed just three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 14. She was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and run scored. There were few teams as dominant on their state tournament run as Steinert as the Panthers beat Mount St. Dominic twice, as well as scoring big wins over Columbia, IHA, Passaic Valley and Hanover Park. Kavakich finished the season with 206 strikeouts and 1,132 for her career, good for 20th all-time in state history. St. John’s-bound shortstop Gia Fernandez also made history when she drove in her 46th run, setting the program’s single-season RBI record.
7. Gloucester (21-5)
The Lions captured back-to-back South Jersey Group 2 titles in a back-and-forth win over Cinnaminson. Sophomore Bailey Schoenfeldt delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gloucester then went on to defeat Johnson 5-4 in a Group 2 semifinal game before coming back to defeat Hanover Park in another one-run thriller, escaping with a 3-2 to capture the Group 2 state title. This marked the Lions’ fourth one-run victory in the playoffs and eighth on the season. They also won the tough Colonial Conference Liberty Division. Emma Dick took over as the starting pitcher and finished with a 2.03 ERA. Sophomore Bailey Schoenfeldt put together another strong season at the top of the order with a .417 batting average and 17 stolen bases.
8. St. John Vianney (18-3)
The Lancers lost a playoff game for the first time in three years, seeing their two-year run of Non-Public A state championships and season end with an 8-4 loss at Donovan Catholic as they squandered an early 3-0 lead. St. John Vianney held leads of 3-0 and 4-3 but couldn’t carry the advantage to the end of the game. Olivia Lombardi homered and knocked in three runs in the loss. This was a bit of a strange year for the Lancers, which finished No. 1 the last two seasons. Part of the difference was they played just 21 games this year mostly due to rainouts and other cancellations. Still, Vianney put together a strong season where two of the three losses came to Red Bank Catholic and the other to Donovan Catholic in the sectional final. Madison McDougall still pitched to a 0.98 ERA and Mia Favato, Gabby Gonzalez, Brynn Utter and Olivia Lombardi all hit over .400 as the offense picked up late.
9. Kingsway (24-3)
The Dragons captured their third South Jersey title in the last five years by rolling past Rancocas Valley, 8-2. Reese Whitzell ended the season as perhaps the hottest hitter in the state, going 12-for-14 in the playoffs but it was Hunterdon Central coming away with a 5-2 win in the Group 4 semifinals on June 11. The Dragons continue to put together one strong season after another though fell short of the ultimate goal of a Group 4 state championship. Kingsway picked up a win over Group 3 state champion Steinert, digging out of a 4-0 deficit to do so. Hannah Weismer, one of the best players in program history, finished her career batting .518 with 12 home runs, 37 runs scored and 42 RBI.
10. Watchung Hills (23-7)
The reigning Group 4 champs are once again played for a spot in the state final after beating Columbia, 6-1. The Warriors then got past Morris Knolls 8-2 in the Group 4 semifinals on June 11 before falling to Hunterdon Central two days later by a 4-1 count in the Group 4 final. As a team the Warriors hit just.281 but both 2024 All-State selections Riley Bobrowski and Mia Simon played at high levels again this year with Bobrowski striking out 209 with just 32 walks, 40 hits and a 1.19 ERA in 105 2/3 innings, while Simon had a 1.12 ERA and 138 K’s in 81 1/3 innings. At the plate, Simon batted a robust .419 with nine homers, 39 hits and 36 RBI.
11. Morris Knolls (23-5)
The Golden Eagles continued their trend of North Jersey dominance with an 11-1 win over last year’s North 1, Group 4 champs Morristown in this year’s sectional final. Morris Knolls won the last two section titles in North 1, Group 3 and was trying to make its third state final in a row as well. But it was not meant to be as Watchung Hills came through with a convincing 8-2 triumph in the Group 4 semifinals on June 11. Even though they didn’t make it back to a state final for the third year in a row, the Golden Eagles still proved they were once again one of Morris County’s and the state’s top teams. They won the Morris County title this year, the program’s first in six years, and again captured their third straight section title after moving up to North 1, Group 4 this year. Junior Julia Fox was one of the state’s top players with 37 hits, 39 RBI, eight homers, 19 extra-base hits and 20 steals while posting a 1.89 ERA in 44 1/3 innings.
12. Red Bank Catholic (19-5)
The Caseys’ breakthrough season, which included two wins over St. John Vianney and a Shore Conference championship, ended with an upset loss to unranked Notre Dame in the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals. Bank Catholic also shared the Shore Conference A North title with the Lancers in arguably the state’s toughest division. It was a strong senior season for Nicole Knox, who hit .506 with 36 runs scored.
13. Delsea (25-2)
The Crusaders were one out away from a stunning upset loss to Clearview in the South Jersey Group 3 final when Laney Vecchio’s single tied the game. Two innings later, Vecchio delivered another RBI single - this one a game-winner that also counted as her 100th career hit - as Delsea came back to win 4-3. The victory pushed Delsea into the Group 3 semifinals vs. Steinert where the Crusaders were upended by a count of 8-5. The Crusaders got out to a hot start in 2025, winning their first 20 games. Freshman P/3B Cailyn Centeno debuted as a two-way star, while senior Maggie McLean finished her career with a stellar senior season.
14. Columbia (20-7)
The Cougars’ season came to an end as they fell to then-No. 12 Watchung Hills, 6-1, in the North 2, Group 4 final in what was Columbia’s third straight year making a sectional final as part of a resurgence in Maplewood. Cliff Smith also became the program’s all-time winningest coach, while Claire Shupe finished the season with 231 strikeouts and a 0.57 ERA in 159 innings. The Cougars reached the 20-win mark for the second time in three years this season. Columbia picked up big wins over Randolph, Cedar Grove, Governor Livingston, Westfield and Scotch Plains-Fanwood, among others during the year. At the plate, Shupe had a breakout season, hitting .432 with 38 hits and four homers.
15. DePaul (20-6)
The Spartans transformed from a team with a .500 record last season to state champions this year, securing their first title in 32 years with a 3-1 victory against St. Joseph (Hamm.) in the Non-Public B final. DePaul's success was boosted by standout transfers Abby Kiem from Livingston and Kaelyn Brown from Morris Catholic. Kiem excelled on the mound with a 1.28 ERA and 91 strikeouts over 76 1/3 innings, while also topping the team with 43 hits and 22 stolen bases. Brown contributed 36 hits, 34 RBI, seven home runs, and 16 extra-base hits. The Spartans also clinched their second consecutive Passaic County championship, capping off a remarkable season.
16. St. Joseph (Hammonton) (19-8)
The Wildcats captured the South Jersey Non-Public B title for the sixth straight time when they eased past Holy Cross, 5-0. Elaina Portalatin pitched a no-hitter and was a hit batter away from a perfect game. Catcher Riley Hunter broke out of a late-season slump with three hits and four RBI. St. Joseph was then knocked off 3-1 by DePaul in the Group Tournament, Final Round Group B contest. St. Joseph also captured the Cape-Atlantic League tournament for the first time, going on the road to defeat top-seeded Vineland. Junior Alaina Dorsey had another strong year atop the order while Hunter broke through, knocking in close to 40 runs.
17. Johnson (26-4)
The Crusaders secured their second consecutive Central, Group 2 section title, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to edge out Delran 5-4, mirroring their one-run victory over the same team in last year’s final. Despite a strong season with six players recording 30 or more hits, their campaign ended with a 5-4 loss to Gloucester in the Group 2 semifinals. Johnson showcased their prowess with notable wins against Governor Livingston, Dayton, Roselle Park, Scotch Plains, Colts Neck, Bayonne, Hanover Park, Bridgewater-Raritan, and Morris Catholic. Sophomore Cassie Conforti led the way, batting .455 with 45 hits, 34 RBI, and seven home runs, while also delivering a 1.34 ERA and 183 strikeouts over 167 innings. With no seniors in the starting lineup, the Crusaders’ promising trajectory suggests even greater potential for next season.
18. Randolph (17-8)
The Rams’ upward trajectory as a program continued as they claimed yet another section title, this time in North 1, Group 3. They beat Old Tappan, 12-1, in the section final thanks to a big nine-run inning and a homer by Autumn Liebhauser. Randolph then went on to defeat South Plainfield 9-4 in the Group 3 semifinals before being edged by Steinert 3-2 in the Group 3 finals. Liebhauser, a two-time All-State shortstop, had another strong year with 37 hits, 27 RBI, a career-best .468 average plus 10 homers and 19 stolen bases as one of only three players this season with double-digit homers and steals.
19. Hanover Park (18-11)
Hanover Park had a remarkable season, highlighted by its run to the Group 2 state final. The Hornets secured a dramatic 5-4 victory over Jefferson in the Group 2 semifinals on June 11, with sophomore Camryn Sward’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning scoring junior Fiona Wang for the walk-off win. Key moments included a late rally in the sixth inning, where Olivia Franco’s RBI single and an error allowed Sward to tie the game at 4-4. Earlier, Tara DeFazio’s RBI triple and a wild pitch helped the Hornets take a 2-1 lead.
20. Jefferson (24-6)
Jefferson blanked Ramsey 7-0 in claiming the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 title before dropping a 5-4 decision to Hanover Park in nine innings in the Group 2 semifinals. This game saw Jefferson take a 4-1 lead, but Hanover Park rallied with a sixth-inning comeback and sealed the win with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Camryn Sward. With plenty of talent returning, the future for the Falcons appears to be a bright one.