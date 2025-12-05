Final New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Dec. 4, 2025
For the first time in four years, a new Non-Public A champion emerged, as Bergen Catholic’s multi-season run came to an end. On the public-school side, South Jersey dominated, claiming all five state titles.
The season offered compelling storylines in every group. Bergen Catholic entered as the four-time defending Non-Public A champion, but St. Joseph Regional rose to the occasion in one of the most competitive seasons in recent memory, edging previously undefeated and top-ranked Don Bosco Prep in the title game at MetLife Stadium. DePaul faced midseason challenges but found momentum at the right time to claim another Non-Public B crown.
The South Jersey public school sweep featured Glassboro completing another undefeated run in Group 1, Camden capturing its first-ever Group 2 title, Cedar Creek toppling a North Jersey powerhouse in Group 3, Winslow withstanding a stiff challenge of its own from another North Jersey titan in Group 4, while Washington Township achieved a perfect season in Group 5.
Here’s a deeper look at the final High School on SI New Jersey Top 25 rankings, with the season summaries that define each team:
1. St. Joseph Regional (10-2)
St. Joseph Regional, under veteran head coach and alum Augie Hoffmann, celebrated a landmark season as the Green Knights captured the Non-Public A state championship for the first time in seven years. Their 24-21 win over Don Bosco Prep at MetLife Stadium was a tight, dramatic game. St. Joseph trailed at halftime but exploded in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns in 21 seconds thanks to Nate Bailey and Lamar Best. The Green Knight defense did the rest, eventually sealing the championship on a key fourth-down stop.
2. Don Bosco Prep (11-1)
Don Bosco Prep’s remarkable season ended in heartbreak at the hands of St. Joseph Regional. The Ironmen led 14-10 at halftime but were unable to hold off a Green Knight surge in the second half, falling 24-21. A costly turnover on a kickoff and a hot streak by St. Joseph’s offense changed the course of the game. Despite the loss, Don Bosco had a strong season, highlighted by defeating rival Bergen Catholic in the playoffs. The team showcased depth, toughness, and high-level execution, but a decade-long drought of state titles continues.
3. Bergen Catholic (8-3)
The Crusaders’ season ended in the Non-Public A semifinals with a 31-17 loss to Don Bosco Prep. It was Bergen Catholic’s first three-loss season since 2019, breaking their four-year streak of annual titles. The Crusaders still defeated four ranked teams throughout the year, showing they remained one of the state’s top programs. The season reflected both the competitiveness of Non-Public A and Bergen Catholic’s ability to compete at the highest level even though the championship slipped away.
4. Winslow (12-2)
Winslow successfully defended its Group 4 state title, finishing the season on an 11-game winning streak. In the championship game, the Eagles overcame a deficit to defeat Ramapo 34-21 at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium. Junior QB Jalen Parker threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 107 career touchdown passes to become the state’s career leader. WR Quayd Hendryx caught five passes for 165 yards, scoring twice, including an 87-yard kickoff return. On defense, Cinque Matthews and Rob Carstarphen anchored a unit that allowed just 162 points in 14 games, including three shutouts. Winslow averaged 36 points per game and proved that their mix of offensive firepower and defensive discipline is tough for any opponent.
5. Glassboro (14-0)
Glassboro capped a second consecutive undefeated season with a 29-14 victory over Cedar Grove to win the Group 1 championship. Senior RB Amari Sabb scored twice, including on a 78-yard touchdown, while Brandon Simmons and Maurice Davis Jr. applied defensive pressure up front all evening. The Bulldogs scored a state-high 621 points, tying a South Jersey record, while allowed just 76. Glassboro enters the 2026 season riding a state-best 27-game win streak and firmly established as one of the state’s most dominant programs, blending veteran leadership, explosive offensive talent, and a disciplined, aggressive defense.
6. St. Peter’s Prep (8-3)
St. Peter’s Prep reached the Non-Public A semifinals for the first time since 2021, narrowly losing 25-21 to eventual champion St. Joseph Regional. The Marauders finished with five wins over ranked opponents, including a regular-season victory over the Green Knights. Their season reflected growth, with a talented roster, strong quarterback play, and a defense that could compete with the best in the state. St. Peter’s Prep’s season proved they remain a perennial contender in Non-Public A.
7. Washington Township (14-0)
The Minutemen completed a perfect season with a 31-12 victory over Passaic Tech - then tied for 25th in the state rankings - in the Group 5 final at MetLife Stadium. Senior Jaylen Robinson rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, while Jyair Moore and Cole Aquino contributed key plays. Washington Township set a program record with 535 points, averaging over 38 per game, while the defense pitched five shutouts. This is the third unbeaten season in school history, joining the 1970 and 1992 squads.
8. The Hun School (7-3)
The Hun School finished 7-3, ending the season on a high note with 50-21 win over St. Thomas More Prep (CT,0 highlighted by a defense led by senior bookend defensive ends in Luke Wafle (USC commit) and Seth Clarke (Rice commit). Junior QB Lukas Prock threw for 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns, anchoring an offense capable of scoring quickly. Hun’s season was marked by both dominant performances and the ability to rebound from losses, showing that the program is capable of competing with the top private schools in New Jersey.
9. DePaul Catholic (8-4)
DePaul repeated as Non-Public B champions with a 21-12 victory over then No. 11 Paramus Catholic at MetLife Stadium behind senior Washington-bound QB Derek Zammit who accounted for all three touchdowns, including a 69-yard run to seal the win. Despite an inconsistent season, DePaul claimed its third crown in four years and eighth since 2013, demonstrating the program’s ability to peak at the right time and its sustained dominance in Non-Public B.
10. Camden (11-2)
Camden celebrated its first state championship with a 27-8 victory over then No. 15 Shabazz in the Group 2 final at Rutgers. Defensive back Talib Shakir returned a 54-yard interception for a touchdown, sparking a sequence of turnovers and four total interceptions. Crafty left-handed QB Ahmad Jones threw two touchdown passes, including a last-second connection with Syracuse-bound Ibn Muhammad.
11. Cedar Creek (12-2)
Cedar Creek, which came into the title tilt with the No. 18 ranking, captured its first state championship with a 34-7 upset over previously undefeated North Jersey then No. 7 Old Tappan in the Group 3 final. RB Aamir Dunbar scored two first-half touchdowns, Jahmir Campfield added a 52-yard TD, and Gyan King returned a kickoff 84 yards. QB Frenchmon Bethea emerged as a postseason star. The Pirates were a latecomer to the rankings but closed the season fast, displaying an ability to peak in high-pressure games.
12. Ramapo (11-2)
Ramapo fell to No. 4 Winslow 34-21 in the Group 4 championship game despite a strong performance. Senior RB Liam Hayward scored twice, and QB Casey Grusser added a short TD run. Over the course of the season, the Raiders defeated multiple ranked opponents, including Northern Highlands and Wayne Valley, and their season showed consistent strength even in the face of tough competition.
13. Paramus Catholic (6-7)
Paramus Catholic ended its season with a 21-12 loss to No. 9 DePaul in the Non-Public B final. Junior RB Chukwuma Odoh scored both touchdowns. A highlight of the season was a pair of wwins over No. 20 team showed resilience and potential by defeating Red Bank Catholic twice and earning a win over Delbarton, signaling that the program can compete with top-ranked programs despite finishing with a losing record.
14. Burlington Township (10-1)
Burlington Township finished 10-1, going undefeated in league play and opened the playoffs with an 18-8 win over Timber Creek, led by Gerald Sackie’s two touchdowns. Their season ended in a close 15-13 loss to Mainland Regional, halting what had been an almost perfect year. The Falcons displayed consistent offense and strong defensive play throughout the season.
15. Old Tappan (12-1)
Old Tappan’s 17-game win streak ended in a 34-7 loss to Cedar Creek in the Group 3 final. QB Zach Miceli threw a touchdown to junior Christakis Nicolaou. Despite the loss, the team defeated five ranked opponents and established itself as a top North Jersey program, showcasing a balanced offense and a disciplined defense throughout the season.
16. Northern Highlands (8-3)
Northern Highlands lost three one-score games, including a 28-27 overtime defeat to Ramapo in the North 1, Group 4 final. Key wins included W’s over Holy Spirit, Wayne Valley, Union City, and Mount Olive. The Highlanders were competitive in every contest, emphasizing that their season marked consistency and close games against high-level opponents.
17. Brick Memorial (10-3)
Brick Memorial, whose coach Walt Currie stepped down earlier this week after a strong 19-year run, claimed a division co-championship and its third sectional title. Senior QB Jason Lajara accounted for 41 touchdowns and over 3,000 combined passing and rushing yards. Senior WR Nyzier Matthews had 50 catches for 13 TDs, while RB Nazeer Whittaker rushed for 1,049 yards. The Mustangs averaged 33.2 points per game and showed balance across the field with consistent scoring and strong defense.
18. Atlantic City (10-2)
Atlantic City rebounded after a Week 2 loss to Cedar Creek, finishing 10-2 with a win over Holy Spirit to share the WJFL Constitution title. Sophomore QB Marvin Burroughs threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns, highlighted by a 99-yard scoring connection with Jaylen Day. Atlantic City returns several key players for 2026, including Burroughs, WR Don’Taye Thompson, and LB Omar Kelly.
19. Kingsway (10-3)
While falling short of a state championship, Kingsway did capture the South Jersey Group 5 sectional title, winning on the road against Southern and Atlantic City. Senior QB David Oravetz threw for 1,964 yards and 21 TDs, while junior Cole DeNick rushed for 1,115 yards and 21 TDs. The Dragons lost only to state champions Washington Township and Camden. Their balanced offense and strong defensive play made them a top contender in South Jersey.
20. Red Bank Catholic (11-2)
RBC went 7-0 in the Shore Conference, winning its fourth divisional title in five years. Freshman QB Rahmir Rivera passed for 2,293 yards, and freshman RB Gabe Kemp rushed for 1,847 yards. RBC lost twice to Paramus Catholic but outscored opponents 412-154, allowing 10 points or fewer in 11 games. The program’s youth movement bodes well for future seasons.
21. Holmdel (9-3)
Holmdel captured its first sectional title behind record-setting Dartmouth-bound QB Jack Cannon, who scored 202 points and accounted for 63 passing and rushing touchdowns. The Hornets rebounded from early losses to Red Bank Catholic, Brick Memorial, and Cedar Creek, finishing the season with six straight wins and an offense averaging 50 points per game during the streak.
22. Shabazz (11-2)
Shabazz reached the Group 2 state final, posting several blowouts including a 47-0 win over Rutherford and a 36-6 decision over Westwood in the semifinals. The team’s defense gave up fewer than 10 points per game on average but fell 27-8 to Camden in the championship game played at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium.
23. Phillipsburg (10-3)
Phillipsburg captured its second consecutive North 2, Group 4 sectional title but fell 41-20 to Ramapo in the semifinals and lost 35-6 to archrival Easton (PA) on Thanksgiving. Senior Sam Dech finished with 23 touchdowns, while sophomore Dominic Bracco connected on an 81-yard TD pass to senior Mike Bracco in the final game.
24. West Morris (12-1)
West Morris finished 12-1 with a 5-0 league record, winning the North 2, Group 3 championship with a 35-14 win over Summit with its only loss coming in the state semifinals, a 35-0 defeat to Old Tappan. The Wolfpack relied on a physical, run-heavy offense that carried them through a dominant regular season and a sectional title.
25. Cedar Grove (10-4)
Cedar Grove finished 10-4, competing in the Super Football Conference — National Red division. The team posted key wins over New Providence (37-13) and Mountain Lakes (22-15) in the playoffs but the Panthers fell 29-14 to Glassboro in the Group 1 final.