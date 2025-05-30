Finalists Named for New Jersey High School Game Changers Awards
On Friday, NJ Advance Media announced the finalists for high school sports awards in six different categories - three for boys and three for girls for New Jersey athletes.
The three awards for each gender are Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and Breakthrough Athlete of the Year.
According to the report, the winners will be announced at a live event on June 24th at Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway, New Jersey.
Here are the nominees from which the NJ Advance Media staff will select the winners:
Overall Male Athlete of the Year
Benjie Shue, Bergen Catholic Football, Wrestling, Track & Field
Nate Biehstock, Hillsborough Ice Hockey
Kenny Barnicle, Mendham Swimming
Lotzeir Brooks, Millville Football
Charlie Wingfield, Ramapo Football, Basketball & Baseball
Johnny Jackson, Ridgefield Basketball
Overall Female Athlete of the Year
Ella Poalillo, High Point Wrestling
Mia Pauldo, Morris Catholic Basketball
Emma McCarthy, Paul VI Soccer & Lacrosse
Addison Halpern, Rutgers Prep Soccer
Gabriella Shadek, Immaculate Heart Ice Hockey & Softball
Paige Sheppard, Union Catholic Cross Country & Track and Field
Boys Team of the Year
Bergen Catholic Football
Christian Brothers Cross Country
St. Benedict's Soccer
St. Joseph (Met) Bowling
St. Joseph (Mont.) Wrestling
Westfield Swimming
Girls Team of the Year
Morris Catholic Basketball
Pingry Tennis
Princeton Volleyball
Rutgers Prep Soccer
Union Catholic Track and Field
West Essex Field Hockey
Boys Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Luke Tortorici, Barnegat Lacrosse
NaJai Hines, Plainfield Basketball
Blase Mele, Princeton Wrestling
Will LoSauro, Ice Hockey & Lacrosse
Aidan Donnelly, Southern Soccer
Rory Asselta, St. Joseph (Mont.) Golf
Girls Breakthrough Athlete of the Year
Gianna Gomez, Barnegat Softball
Natalie Dumas, Eastern Track and Field
Samantha Kranzler, Old Tappan Volleyball
Gabby Mellett, Point Pleasant Boro Soccer
Sofia Basto-Cabrera, Shawnee Tennis
Marielle Montenegro, Shore Field Hockey