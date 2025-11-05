High School

New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NJSIAA) - November 5, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Midd South’s Lucas Donofrio gets tackled as he tries to make yardage on a broken play early in game. Middletown North Football defeats Middletown South in NJSIAA first round playoff game in Middletown, NJ on October 31, 2025.
Midd South’s Lucas Donofrio gets tackled as he tries to make yardage on a broken play early in game. Middletown North Football defeats Middletown South in NJSIAA first round playoff game in Middletown, NJ on October 31, 2025. / Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 40 games in the semi final round this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.

Central Jersey Group 1

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Burlington City vs. No. 4 Manville - 11/07

No. 2 Shore Regional vs. No. 6 Point Pleasant Beach - 11/07

Central Jersey Group 2

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Camden vs. No. 4 Manasquan - 11/07

No. 2 Wall Township vs. No. 3 Rumson-Fair Haven - 11/07

Central Jersey Group 3

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Holmdel vs. No. 5 Neptune - 11/07

No. 3 Seneca vs. No. 7 Matawan Regional - 11/07

Central Jersey Group 4

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Brick Memorial vs. No. 5 Steinert - 11/07

No. 2 Manalapan vs. No. 3 Middletown North - 11/07

Central Jersey Group 5

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Washington Township vs. No. 4 Rancocas Valley - 11/07

No. 2 Sayreville vs. No. 3 Old Bridge - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Butler vs. No. 4 New Milford - 11/07

No. 2 Kinnelon vs. No. 6 Kittatinny Regional - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 4 Caldwell - 11/07

No. 2 Glen Rock vs. No. 3 Ramsey - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 West Milford - 11/07

No. 2 Wayne Hills vs. No. 3 Passaic Valley - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Ramapo vs. No. 4 Wayne Valley - 11/07

No. 2 Northern Highlands vs. No. 3 Mount Olive - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5

Semifinal Round

No. 1 West Orange vs. No. 4 Livingston - 11/07

No. 2 Passaic County Tech vs. No. 3 East Orange Campus - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Mountain Lakes vs. No. 4 Cedar Grove - 11/07

No. 2 Hasbrouck Heights vs. No. 3 New Providence - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Shabazz vs. No. 4 Rutherford - 11/07

No. 6 Becton vs. No. 7 Madison - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3

Semifinal Round

No. 1 West Morris Central vs. No. 4 Roxbury - 11/07

No. 2 Summit vs. No. 3 West Essex - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Phillipsburg vs. No. 5 Colonia - 11/07

No. 2 Woodbridge vs. No. 3 Montgomery - 11/07

North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. No. 4 Union City - 11/07

No. 2 Piscataway vs. No. 6 Bayonne - 11/07

South Jersey, Group 1

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Glassboro vs. No. 5 Salem - 11/07

No. 2 Paulsboro vs. No. 6 Schalick - 11/07

South Jersey, Group 2

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Haddonfield vs. No. 4 Lower Cape May - 11/07

No. 2 West Deptford vs. No. 3 Delran - 11/07

South Jersey, Group 3

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Burlington Township vs. No. 4 Mainland Regional - 11/07

No. 2 Cedar Creek vs. No. 3 Pleasantville - 11/07

South Jersey, Group 4

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Winslow Township vs. No. 4 Shawnee - 11/07

No. 2 Millville vs. No. 6 Northern Burlington - 11/07

South Jersey, Group 5

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Atlantic City vs. No. 5 Toms River North - 11/07

No. 2 Southern Regional vs. No. 3 Kingsway - 11/07

