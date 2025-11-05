New Jersey High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NJSIAA) - November 5, 2025
The 2025 New Jersey high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 40 games in the semi final round this weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New Jersey high school football playoffs.
Central Jersey Group 1
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Burlington City vs. No. 4 Manville - 11/07
No. 2 Shore Regional vs. No. 6 Point Pleasant Beach - 11/07
Central Jersey Group 2
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Camden vs. No. 4 Manasquan - 11/07
No. 2 Wall Township vs. No. 3 Rumson-Fair Haven - 11/07
Central Jersey Group 3
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Holmdel vs. No. 5 Neptune - 11/07
No. 3 Seneca vs. No. 7 Matawan Regional - 11/07
Central Jersey Group 4
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Brick Memorial vs. No. 5 Steinert - 11/07
No. 2 Manalapan vs. No. 3 Middletown North - 11/07
Central Jersey Group 5
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Washington Township vs. No. 4 Rancocas Valley - 11/07
No. 2 Sayreville vs. No. 3 Old Bridge - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Butler vs. No. 4 New Milford - 11/07
No. 2 Kinnelon vs. No. 6 Kittatinny Regional - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Westwood vs. No. 4 Caldwell - 11/07
No. 2 Glen Rock vs. No. 3 Ramsey - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 3
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Old Tappan vs. No. 4 West Milford - 11/07
No. 2 Wayne Hills vs. No. 3 Passaic Valley - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Ramapo vs. No. 4 Wayne Valley - 11/07
No. 2 Northern Highlands vs. No. 3 Mount Olive - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5
Semifinal Round
No. 1 West Orange vs. No. 4 Livingston - 11/07
No. 2 Passaic County Tech vs. No. 3 East Orange Campus - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Mountain Lakes vs. No. 4 Cedar Grove - 11/07
No. 2 Hasbrouck Heights vs. No. 3 New Providence - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Shabazz vs. No. 4 Rutherford - 11/07
No. 6 Becton vs. No. 7 Madison - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3
Semifinal Round
No. 1 West Morris Central vs. No. 4 Roxbury - 11/07
No. 2 Summit vs. No. 3 West Essex - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Phillipsburg vs. No. 5 Colonia - 11/07
No. 2 Woodbridge vs. No. 3 Montgomery - 11/07
North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Bridgewater-Raritan vs. No. 4 Union City - 11/07
No. 2 Piscataway vs. No. 6 Bayonne - 11/07
South Jersey, Group 1
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Glassboro vs. No. 5 Salem - 11/07
No. 2 Paulsboro vs. No. 6 Schalick - 11/07
South Jersey, Group 2
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Haddonfield vs. No. 4 Lower Cape May - 11/07
No. 2 West Deptford vs. No. 3 Delran - 11/07
South Jersey, Group 3
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Burlington Township vs. No. 4 Mainland Regional - 11/07
No. 2 Cedar Creek vs. No. 3 Pleasantville - 11/07
South Jersey, Group 4
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Winslow Township vs. No. 4 Shawnee - 11/07
No. 2 Millville vs. No. 6 Northern Burlington - 11/07
South Jersey, Group 5
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Atlantic City vs. No. 5 Toms River North - 11/07
No. 2 Southern Regional vs. No. 3 Kingsway - 11/07
