New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Nov. 10, 2025
With seven of the top 25 teams from last week’s poll having earned byes in the NJSIAA State Playoffs, including No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 St. Joseph (Mont.), and No. 3 Bergen Catholic, this week’s rankings saw minimal shifts.
The only Top 25 squad to fall was then-No. 12 Burlington Township. Missing their top two quarterbacks due to injury, the Falcons nearly rallied but Mainland Regional held on for a 15-13 win in the South Jersey Group 3 semifinals.
Aside from that upset, the tightest margin for a ranked team was second-seeded, No. 15 Northern Highlands’ 20-7 triumph over seventh-seeded Mount Olive in North 1, Group 4. The next narrowest was top-seeded, No. 10 Washington Township’s 44-26 defeat of fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley in Central, Group 5.
1. Don Bosco Prep (9-0)
Don Bosco Prep had the week off while gearing up for a Non-Public A quarterfinal clash with Seton Hall Prep next weekend. The Ironmen secured the No. 1 seed behind regular-season victories over Bergen Catholic, St. Joseph Regional and St. Peter’s Prep, entering with a bull’s-eye on their backs.
Up next: Friday vs. Seton Hall Prep (3-6) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
2. St. Joseph (Regional) (7-2)
St. Joseph Regional also enjoyed a bye as Non-Public A playoffs kick off next weekend. The third-seeded Green Knights host sixth-seeded Delbarton Saturday afternoon. Recent buzz centers on their seeding and whether they deserved the No. 2 spot over St. Peter’s Prep.
Up next: Saturday vs. Delbarton (4-5) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
3. Bergen Catholic (7-2)
The Crusaders were idle but dive into Non-Public A quarterfinal action Saturday at Jack McGovern Stadium, commonly referred to as “The Jack” against a one-loss state powerhouse.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 19 St. Joseph-Metuchen (8-1) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
4. Winslow (9-2)
The reigning Group 4 champs stretched their win streak to eight with a 47-7 rout of Shawnee in the South Jersey Group 4 semis. Junior QB Jalen Parker dazzled again, going 11-of-17 for 290 yards and five TDs. UNC pledge Nyqir Helton hauled in four grabs for 148 yards and two scores; Delaware commit NaKeem Powell ran for a career-best 142 yards and two TDs on 10 totes. The top-seeded Eagles average over 36 points per contest and eye a third consecutive sectional final.
Up next: Friday vs. Millville (6-4) in South, Group 4 final
5. St. Peter’s Prep (7-2)
The Marauders were off in Week 10 but open Non-Public A play Friday at Caven Point against one of South Jersey’s elite.
Up next: Friday vs. St. Augustine (6-3) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
6. Glassboro (11-0)
The perfect, top-seeded Bulldogs inched closer to repeating as Group 1 champs with a 35-0 blanking of fifth-seeded Salem in a South Jersey sectional semi. It marked their third straight shutout and fifth in six games. Amari Sabb ran for 127 yards and two TDs; Mekhi Parker scored via a 39-yard reception and 50-yard pick-six. Glassboro has outscored foes 501-40, averaging 45.5 points.
Up next: Friday vs. Schalick (5-6) in South, Group 1 final
7. Old Tappan (10-0)
The Golden Knights reached their fourth straight sectional final via a 40-0 victory over West Milford in the North 1, Group 3 semis Friday in Old Tappan. Junior QB Zach Miceli tossed two TDs and ran for another. Senior Joey Crescitelli snagged both aerial scores. Senior Devyn Radoian and junior Julius Lai added rushing TDs; junior Christakis Nicolaou returned a kickoff 87 yards for six. A Week 7 rematch they dominated looms in Friday’s title game.
Up next: Friday vs. Wayne Hills (9-2) in North 1, Group 3 final
8. Washington Township (11-0)
Fueled by senior two-way star Andrew Osborn, top-seeded Washington Township steamrolled fourth-seeded Rancocas Valley 44-26 in a Central Jersey Group 5 semi. Osborn notched two fumble recoveries, a sack, a blocked FG, 81 rushing yards, and a score. Jaylen Robinson added a rushing TD and led with nine tackles. The Minutemen broke the program single-season points record (431) and are 11-0 for the first time since the 1992 squad’s unbeaten South Jersey Group 4 title run.
Up next: Friday vs. Old Bridge (10-1) in Central, Group 5 final
9. West Morris (11-0)
West Morris can claim its 11th sectional crown next weekend. The top-seeded Wolfpack eased past fourth-seeded Roxbury 28-7 in the North 2, Group 3 semis Friday night. As usual, stout defense and a relentless run game powered the win. How dominant has the West Morris defense been? They haven’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game since Week 6.
Up next: Friday vs. Summit (9-2) in North 2, Group 3 final
10. Ramapo (9-1)
The Raiders dominated Wayne Valley for the second time this year, 48-20, in the North 1, Group 4 semis Friday in Franklin Lakes. Senior QB Casey Grusser delivered five TDs—four passing, one rushing. He hit Joey Yessis twice and seniors Michael Ballan and Sal Livoti once each. Junior LB Jack Schneider nabbed another pick-six; sophomore Joey Gorga ran for the other score. Ramapo hosts its bitter rival Friday in their fourth sectional title clash in five years.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 9 Northern Highlands (8-2) in North 1, Group 4 final
11. The Hun School (8-3)
QB Lukas Prock threw five TDs and opened with a 54-yard scoring dash to propel Hun to a 50-21 win over St. Thomas More (CT) in Princeton. Tommy Douglas caught a 25-yard TD and a 20-yard score. Sam Shelby, Amir Hogans, and JD Teza each grabbed second-half TD receptions as Hun won its second in three games.
Up Next: Season Complete.
12. Phillipsburg (8-1)
Junior RB Tyler Wargo set a career high with three rushing TDs while senior RB Sam Dech piled up 217 yards and two scores Friday as the Stateliners punched a fourth straight sectional final ticket with a 35-7 victory over Colonia in the North 2, Group 4 semis. Dech was key in last year’s title after losses in 2022-23. Aeden Hywel, Mike Bracco, Elijah Montgomery, and Brody Lee led the defense.
Up next: Friday vs. Montgomery (8-3) in North 2, Group 4 final
13. Atlantic City (9-1)
In a night that featured six explosive offensive TDs and a defensive shutout, Atlantic City’s dominance was on full display in a seventh straight win – a 42-0 blanking of Toms River North - advancing to host third-seeded Kingsway in the Nov. 14 sectional final. Touchdowns averaged 44 yards as sophomore QB Marvin Burroughs threw four scores (31, 33, 15, 82 yards). The defense did the rest, allowing zero completions and just 114 rushing yards on 36 attempts.
Up Next: Friday vs. No. 17 Kingsway - NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 5 Tournament, Final Round
14. Northern Highlands (8-2)
The Highlanders earned their sixth straight sectional title berth with a 20-7 win over Mount Olive in the North 1, Group 4 semis Friday in Allendale. Senior Chase Calarco ran for a TD; junior Tucker Kanning added two on the ground. They face their archrival in the sectional final Friday for the fourth time in five seasons.
Up next: Friday at No. 8 Ramapo (9-1) in North 1, Group 4 final
15. Red Bank Catholic (10-1)
The Caseys posted their third consecutive victory and second straight shutout in a 41-0 thrashing of Hudson Catholic. Freshman RB Gabe Kemp managed a season-low 77 yards on 11 carries but scored twice—his 14th and 15th TDs. Daniel Zabora caught two passes for 56 yards and a score, plus an interception. Freshman QB Rahmir Rivera went 7-of-8 for 134 yards and two TDs.
Up next: Friday vs. Paul VI (5-4) in Non-Public B quarterfinals
16. Holmdel (8-2)
Holmdel delivered the program’s top offensive showing ever Friday in a wild 65-42 win over visiting Neptune at Bob Roggy Memorial Field. Dartmouth-bound senior QB Jack Cannon shattered records with 256 passing yards and six TDs, plus 175 rushing yards and three scores—for 431 total yards and a single-game record nine TDs. The 65 points set a school mark and propelled the Hornets to their first sectional final since 1991.
Up Next: Friday vs. Seneca- NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament, Final Round.
17. Kingsway (9-2)
The third-seeded Dragons claimed their third straight win and eighth in nine with a 28-7 victory over second-seeded Southern in the South Jersey Group 5 semis. They reach their fourth sectional final since 2019. Cole DeNick ran for 142 yards and two TDs on 19 carries; Jordan Hernandez led defense with 11 tackles, two TFLs, and a sack. Mason Bryan scored on a 51-yard interception return.
Up next: Friday at Atlantic City (9-1) in South, Group 5 final
18. Brick Memorial (9-2)
The Mustangs have won six in a row and seven of eight—their only loss since Sept. 26 a 15-14 heartbreaker on a late FG. They advanced to the Central, Group 4 final with a 40-7 rout of Steinert (7-3) last Friday, outscoring playoff foes 97-14. Senior QB Jason Lajara ran for three TDs; senior Nazeer Whittaker rushed 19 times for a career-high 237 yards and two scores.
Up next: Friday vs. Middletown North (5-4) in Central, Group 4 final
19. Camden (8-2)
Top-seeded Camden stormed to its fourth consecutive sectional final with a 46-6 demolition of fourth-seeded Manasquan in the Central Jersey Group 2 semis. Senior QB Ahmad Jones went 22-of-29 for 313 yards and five TDs—his second straight 300-yard, five-score game. Syracuse commit Ibn Muhammad had eight receptions for 103 yards and two TDs. Camden has won four straight, outscoring opponents 159-20.
Up next: Friday vs. Wall (8-2) in Central, Group 2 final
20. Burlington Township (10-1)
Burlington Township’s late rally fell inches short when a FG sailed wide right, letting Mainland Regional escape 15-13. Four-year starter QB John Franchini and All-State WR Jake Blum appeared to ice it with 3:42 left. Missing their top two QBs, the Falcons turned to RB Aiden Binns in wildcat; he gained 25 yards on three carries before pitching to freshman WR Gerald Sackie for a 62-yard TD. Sackie’s 64-yard punt-return TD had been their only points in the first 44 minutes.
Season complete
21. Paramus Catholic (4-6)
Like DePaul, the Paladins had a first-round bye in Non-Public B playoffs. Friday, they host one of the SFC’s most overlooked squads to start postseason play.
Up next: Friday vs. Immaculata (9-2) in the Non-Public B quarterfinals
22. St. Joseph-Metuchen (8-1)
The Falcons face a daunting task Saturday at third-ranked, defending champ Bergen Catholic—two weeks after scoring just an Austin Loreti FG in a 21-3 loss to Donovan Catholic to close the regular season. St. Joseph was off this past weekend.
Up next: Saturday at No. 3 Bergen Catholic (7-2) in the Non-Public A quarterfinals
23. Shabazz (9-1)
QB Karriem Coston threw four TD passes and ran for a five-yarder to spark top-seeded Shabazz’s 47-0 shutout of fourth-seeded Rutherford in the North 2, Group 2 semis in Newark. Nasir Richardson caught a 50-yard TD in the first quarter and a 24-yarder in the second. Shabazz led 20-0 after one, 34-0 at half; Faheem Ausbon returned a 30-yard INT for six, and Jahzyri Johnson closed with a 41-yard TD run in the fourth.
Up Next: Friday vs. Madison- NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 Tournament, Final Round.
24. Donovan Catholic (8-3)
Donovan Catholic topped Notre Dame 49-21 in the NJSIAA Non-Public B first round in Toms River, led by RB Ethan Nicholas’ 133 yards and three TDs. QB Kahden Davis went 11-of-21 for 136 yards and two scores. TJ Hunter and Justin Roberts each added a TD.
Up next: Friday vs. Holy Spirit (6-3) in Non-Public B quarterfinals
25. DePaul (5-4)
The top-seeded Spartans had a bye last week and begin their Non-Public B title defense Friday against a premier Shore Conference team.
Up next: Friday vs. St. John Vianney (5-5) in Non-Public B quarterfinals