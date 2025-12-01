NJ Championship Weekend Delivers Shocking Upsets, Perfect Seasons, and Record-Breaking Performances
The final 2025 New Jersey High School Football Rankings will be announced later this week once the final state title game is played on December 3, but six NJSIAA state champions are crowned, four on Friday at MetLife Stadium and two on Sunday at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University.
Still to be determined is the NJSIAA Group 2 championship tilt between No. 12 Camden and No. 15 Shabazz on Wednesday, December 3.
Here is a recap of the games which have been completed.
November 28, 2025 — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
St. Joseph Regional Green Knights vs. Don Bosco Prep Ironmen (Non-Public A)
In the nightcap at MetLife Stadium, St. Joseph Regional (10-2) pulled off a dramatic 24–21 upset over previously undefeated Don Bosco Prep (now 11-1) to win the Non-Public A state title — marking the Green Knights’ first state championship since 2018. The game featured a tightly contested battle in which both teams traded blows, but ultimately St. Joseph’s balanced attack and clutch playmaking — particularly from their two-back backfield — made the difference. The Green Knights combined timely offense with opportunistic special-teams and defense. The duo of Lamar Best and Nate Bailey provided the offensive spark, putting pressure on Don Bosco’s defense by mixing runs and pass-options, while the defense and special teams delivered when it counted. Meanwhile, the Ironmen — who had arrived at the final undefeated — saw their perfect season end in heartbreaking fashion, as they were underlining how narrow the margin can be in state-championship football.
DePaul Catholic Spartans vs. Paramus Catholic Paladins (Non-Public B)
No. 13 DePaul Catholic (8-4) rallied to a 21–12 win over No. 11 Paramus Catholic (6-7) to claim the Non-Public B state crown. On a brisk Friday morning in East Rutherford, , DePaul’s star quarterback and University of Washington commit, Derek Zammit — showed why he drew Power-4 attention at the next level, scoring three rushing touchdowns despite playing through a nagging ankle injury. Throughout the game, DePaul’s offense clawed ahead, but Paramus Catholic hung tough. However, late in the fourth quarter, DePaul picked up a crucial first down with under two minutes remaining, essentially sealing the victory and draining any hope Paramus had of a comeback. The win marked the program’s 12th state title overall and a successful defense of its 2024 crown.
Washington Township Minutemen vs. Passaic County Tech Bulldogs (Group 5)
In a strong all-around performance, No. 8 Washington Township (14-0) looked every bit the part of a Top-10 team, in running past-25th-ranked now 10-4 Passaic Tech (tied for 25th with Cedar Grove) 31–12 to win the Group 5 state championship — completing a perfect 14–0 season in the process. The star of the game was senior running back Jaylen Robinson, who barreled his way to 112 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Washington Township’s defense and overall team execution were also critical. And so, after years of near frustration in playoff runs, the Minutemen finally delivered when it counted most. Passaic County, despite a stellar season that got them to the final, the Minutemen’s balanced attack and red-zone efficiency proved too much to overcome.
Cedar Creek Pirates vs. Northern Valley Old Tappan Golden Knights (Group 3)
What had been billed as a South Jersey vs. North Jersey matchup between but, in a surprise to many, No. 18 Cedar Creek (12-1), in just its second week in the Top 25 power rankings, dominated No. 7 and previously undefeated Old Tappan 34–7 to win the Group 3 state title. The game got away from Old Tappan (12-1) early as Cedar Creek struck twice in the second quarter with rushing touchdowns to take a 14–0 halftime lead. On the first possession after intermission, the Pirates took the kickoff and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown by Gyan King — a momentum-shifting play that broke the game open. On the very next possession, Cedar Creek scored again on a 52-yard rushing touchdown Jamir Campfield— and then added another on a 14-yard run before the third quarter ended. Individually, sophomore running back Aamir Dunbar carried the load with 117 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns, while junior back Campfield added explosive 96 yards on eight carries, keyed by that 52-yard burst.
November 30, 2025 — SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
Glassboro Bulldogs vs. Cedar Grove Panthers (Group 1)
Fifth-ranked Glassboro continued its dominance by defeating 25th-ranked Cedar Grove (tied with Passaic Tech) 29–14 to secure the Group 1 state championship and finish the season undefeated at 14–0. From the opening kickoff, the Bulldogs asserted their will with a bruising rushing attack, strong defense, and playmakers who delivered in big moments. On offense, junior running back JoJo DeLecce powered the ground game with two rushing touchdowns, while senior wide-out /running back Amari Sabb added two receiving scores and also contributed a defensive interception in the first half — showcasing his versatility and impact on both sides of the ball. Defensively, Glassboro was menacing registering 11 sacks — including 1.5 by state-leading pass-rusher Brandon Simmons — constantly disrupting Cedar Grove’s offensive rhythm and forcing mistakes. While Cedar Grove did manage to get on the board twice, and showed fight throughout the second half, Glassboro’s balance and execution under pressure proved too much.
Winslow Township Eagles vs. Ramapo Raiders (Group 4)
In No. 4 Winslow Township’s 34-21 Group 4 state-championship win over No. 9 Ramapo (11-2), Eagles quarterback Jalen Parker made New Jersey high-school football history by throwing the 106th touchdown pass of his career, breaking the long-standing state record previously set by Timber Creek’s Devin Leary in 2017. Parker’s milestone pass came on the signature play of the night — an 88-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Quayd Hendryx (five receptions for 165 yards), a momentum-shifting deep ball that helped set the tone early for the 12-2 Eagles. Later on in the contest, Hendryx further electrified the crowd with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In this high-energy, back-and-forth battle for the Group 4 crown, Winslow Township repeats as state champions, The Eagles relied heavily on big plays, timely offense, and stout, opportunistic defense against a legitimate Top-10 team in Ramapo.