Shock Decision: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Rescinds Coaching Job for State Champion Volleyball Coach Brock Hor
The Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district has informed highly successful high school boys volleyball coach Brock Hor that it has revoked his previously approved coaching position for upcoming seasons, according to a report by TAPintoSPF.
Hor’s Impressive Legacy with the Program
Hor transformed a brand-new boys volleyball program into an immediate powerhouse. In 2018, his first year, Scotch Plains-Fanwood captured the Union County championship—a title the Raiders have defended every year since. The team reached the state finals in recent seasons: losing a heartbreaking third-set decider (25-23) to Southern last year, falling in the final to Cherry Hill East the year before, and winning the state championship in 2023.
Under Hor’s leadership, the program became a true dynasty, developing several of New Jersey’s elite players, many of whom earned college scholarships.
What Led to the Decision?
During the recent fall season, Hor was serving as assistant coach for the Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls volleyball team. Midway through the season, head coach Adrienne Stack abruptly departed for undisclosed reasons on the day of a scheduled game, forcing its postponement. According to the TAPintoSPF report, Hor chose to resign in solidarity with Stack, describing his choice as one made “with a clear conscience,” acknowledging potential consequences but believing loyalty to a colleague was paramount.
While Athletic Director Ryan Miller and Superintendent Dr. Joan Mast declined TapintoSPF’s request for comment, a district letter obtained by TapintoSPF explicitly cited Hor’s mid-season departure from the girls team as demonstrating “a lack of professionalism and commitment.” It emphasized that coaches must model “perseverance, teamwork, and responsibility” for student-athletes.
Hor countered that throughout his tenure he never missed a game, was never late to practice, and invested countless hours to build champions. He is widely admired in the volleyball community.
Community Reaction and Support
Supporters launched an online petition that quickly exceeded 400 signatures. Many plan to advocate for Hor at the Scotch Plains-Fanwood Board of Education meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 20.
What’s Next for the Program and Hor?
While unable to discuss Hor’s case directly, Dr. Mast noted strong interest is expected in the vacancy due to the program’s prestige. The district will post the opening and conduct a standard search for his replacement.
The incoming coach will inherit a talented roster, with most of last year’s core returning this spring. Hor is confident the players’ leadership will sustain success, but replicating his record—.910 winning percentage, eight county titles, four sectional championships, and one state title—will be a tall order.
Hor, who teaches art in a neighboring Middlesex County district, has started exploring new coaching opportunities, even if it means starting another program from scratch. With his proven track record, he should attract interest—potentially from rival schools. Ironically, he could one day return to face the Raiders on the court bearing the team logo he himself designed.