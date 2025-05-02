Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings (5/2/2025)
Two of this week’s undefeated teams are ranked in the top two spots with 13-0 Donovan Catholic again leading the way followed by 11-0 Kingsway in the second spot in this week’s poll. This week’s Top-10 teams have lost just a combined 10 games on the season.
Where does everyone around the state land on our latest list?
Take a look at our latest Top 20 New Jersey high school softball rankings as we give you our list every week during the regular season, as we see it.
1. Donovan Catholic (13-0)
The Griffins have dominated all season, outscoring their opponents 157-20, allowing under two runs per game. Gylian Hixenbaugh (0.86 ERA) and Dani Rodriguez (1.75 ERA) lead the pitching, backed by a potent offense that is hitting .462 with 22 home runs.
2. Kingsway (11-0)
The Dragons stayed perfect, winning three games in two days to claim the Rancocas Valley Elite tournament. Ava Snyder is batting .564 with 14 RBI and boasts a 0.98 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings.
3. Steinert (10-1)
The Spartans recovered from a 2-1 loss to Mount St. Dominic with four straight wins, including a 3-2 thriller over Notre Dame. Mia Pope and Bianca Walsh are both batting over .500. They take on rival Robbinsville on Friday.
4. St. John Vianney (9-1)
The Lancers avenged their sole loss to Red Bank Catholic (a 5-3, 10-inning defeat) with a 13-3 rout in six innings. Madison McDougall had three hits and three RBI, while Brynn Utter went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBI. As the top seed, they face Middletown South in the Monmouth County semifinal on Friday.
5. Red Bank Catholic (12-2)
The Caseys stumbled with a 13-3 loss to St. John Vianney, despite an earlier win over them. They share the competitive Shore Conference A North with the Lancers. A chance to rebound comes Friday against No. 1 Donovan Catholic. Jayden Kane, Nicole Knox, and Brianna Santangelo each have at least four home runs.
6. Hunterdon Central (12-0)
The Red Devils secured one-run wins over North Hunterdon (3-2) and Watchung Hills (1-0). Emily Van Cleef’s 0.18 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 77 innings stand out. They face Watchung Hills, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Randolph next.
7. Mount St. Dominic (11-3)
MSD went 3-1, with a 10-9 loss to Cedar Grove but recorded shutout wins over Ramapo and Indian Hills, plus a 9-5 comeback over West Essex. Freshman Abby Cianfrocca (.586, 28 hits, 26 RBI) and All-State senior Jillian Cianfrocca shine.
8. Immaculate Heart (13-1)
On a five-game win streak since losing to Cedar Grove, IHA has allowed just two runs in that span, with three consecutive shutouts. Gabi Dellavolpe and Leah English lead the pitching. As Bergen County’s top seed, they aim for a historic fourth straight title.
9. Cedar Grove (12-2)
The Panthers suffered an extra-inning loss to Marlboro but rebounded with a 10-9 win over then-No. 7 Mount St. Dominic, a potential Essex County final preview. Hitting .359 as a team, with Cayce Kavakich’s 2.41 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 90 innings, they face Morris Knolls, St. John Vianney, Watchung Hills, and Columbia soon.
10. Passaic Valley (14-0)
No longer a surprise, the Hornets have scored 10-plus runs in six straight games, winning their last five by 10-plus runs. Sisters Lily and Kylie Allmendinger have combined for 60 hits, with Lily registering a 2.27 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 74 innings.
11. Delsea (13-0)
The Crusaders hit .438, led by Cailyn Centeno, Juliana Baez, and Margaret McLean. Centeno and Iris Chapman’s sub-1.70 ERAs and high strikeout rates keep Delsea unbeaten.
12. Vineland (9-1)
The Fighting Clan have won five straight, all tied or trailing entering the seventh, including a 12-10 comeback over Audubon after trailing 9-6. Their resilience keeps them in contention.
13. Jefferson (14-0)
The Falcons, with eight wins over .500-plus teams like Vernon and Wayne Valley. Kama Skrek (0.60 ERA, 78 strikeouts, .471 batting) stars. They face North Hunterdon and Randolph next.
14. Columbia (10-2)
The Cougars went 3-1, losing 2-0 to IHA but beating Livingston, Gov. Livingston, and Nutley. Claire Shupe (0.44 ERA, 124 strikeouts in 79 innings) also hits .535. As Essex County’s No. 2 seed, they aim for a historic win over Mount St. Dominic.
15. St. Thomas Aquinas (11-2)
The Trojans went 2-1 on the week, with wins over Weehawken and a 2-1 upset over Watchung Hills. Hitting .344, with Liz Negron’s 1.52 ERA and 99 strikeouts, they’re rising.
16. Morris Knolls (9-3)
After a 1-3 start, the Golden Eagles have won eight straight, including wins over Pope John and Mount Olive. They face Cedar Grove next, with Hanover Park, Roxbury, and Randolph upcoming.
17. St. Joseph (Hammonton) (9-3)
The Wildcats, with five wins in six, join the rankings. Their only loss was a one-run game to No. 10 Vineland. Alaina Dorsey (.484, 22 runs) leads. A Cape-Atlantic League Tournament clash with Vineland is possible.
18. Watchung Hills (11-4)
The Warriors had a mixed week, losing to Red Bank Catholic, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Hunterdon Central but rebounding with a 16-4 win over Oak Knoll. Rematches with Hunterdon Central, plus Steinert and Cedar Grove, loom.
19. Morris Catholic (8-5)
The Crusaders slipped after losses to St. Anthony’s (N.Y.) and West Morris but remain Morris County favorites. Games against IHA, Weehawken, Hanover Park, and St. Thomas Aquinas offer chances to climb.
20. Johnson (13-2)
The Crusaders hold the final spot despite a 5-2 loss to Scotch Plains-Fanwood, thanks to shutouts over Cranford and Westfield, a 2-1 win over Colts Neck, and a 6-1 victory over Bayonne.
