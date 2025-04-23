Underrated in high school Donovan Ezeiruaku expected to be a first round NFL Draft pick
Similar to many young football players, Donovan Ezeiruaku, set a goal to play professional football. Unlike most, Ezeiruaku he is set to make that dream come true.
The pride of New Jersey’s Williamstown High School, Ezeiruaku is a prolific edge rusher who record 16.5 sacks last season as a senior at Boston College. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference and won the Ted Hendricks Award, given annually to the nation’s top defensive end.
According to most mock drafts, Ezeiruaku is projected as a late first round selection with the Baltimore Ravens (pick No. 27), Detroit Lions (28) and Washington Commanders (29) all listed as potential destinations.
“Donovan was a young kid who always said that he wanted to play professional football,” his mother Cindy said in a recent phone interview with the Courier-Post. “I am excited, we’re all very excited.”
Ezeiruaku has all the intangibles, especially the size, as he stands 6-feet-2.5 and weighs 248 pounds. Coming out of Williamstown, he was slightly underrated as 3-star recruit by all the major recruiting services. In 2020, he served as team captain and recorded 47 tackles, including nine for loss, and had 11 quarterback hurries in leading his team to a 7-2 record and the West Jersey Football League Bracket C championship. The followed 50 tackles and 7.5 sacks as a junior in 2019.
At BC, he played in 10 games as a freshman and rose to a 2nd-Team All-ACC selection as a sophomore. He finished his college career with 206 tackles and 29 sacks. He also forced eight fumbles.
Donovan Ezeuraukua Scouting Report According to NFL Draft Buzz
- Masterful technician who strings together pass rush moves with the timing and grace of a veteran, consistently forcing tackles to guess wrong on his attack angles
- Natural bend and ankle flexion allow him to turn impossibly tight corners, maintaining speed while reducing his surface area to a minimal target
- Explosive first step paired with quick diagnostic skills lets him shoot gaps and disrupt plays before they develop, especially evident against zone runs
- Uses his length exceptionally well in the run game, creating separation with precise hand placement and timing to shed blocks cleanly
- High-level processing speed shows up in his ability to counter back inside when tackles overset, keeping blockers off balance with his variety
- Relentless motor and pursuit mentality led to multiple clean-up sacks, never giving up on plays even when initially blocked
- Advanced rush setup ability, consistently working moves in combination rather than relying on single moves in isolation
- Exceptional flexibility through his hips and ankles allows him to contort his body through tight spaces while maintaining balance