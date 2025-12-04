Vote: Which Was the Single-Best Individual Performance of the 2025 New Jersey High School Football Season?
Each week during the fall sports season, High School On SI New Jersey gathered and compiled the top high school performances across the state.
Throughout the season, a total of 162 players were nominated which computes to an average of just under 14 player nominees per week. Of these 162 top individual performances, High School on SI New Jersey has selected two individual efforts that stand out among the rest.
We are asking New Jersey high school football fans to vote on which of these following two performances detailed below whould be THE single-best individual performance of the year.
Voting ends December 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced the following day.
Without further ado, we present, in alphabetical order, High School on SI’s top two performances of the season for your voting pleasure. At the bottom of this story simply vote for either Holmdel senior quarterback Jack Cannon or Livingston junior running back Abel Paul.
Top Individual Candidate No. 1:
Jack Cannon, Holmdel, Sr., QB - Accounts for Nine Touchdowns in a Single Game
On November 7, Holmdel High School senior quarterback Jack Cannon — Dartmouth-bound and long recognized as a steady leader for the Hornets — delivered one of the most productive performances in school history during a Central Jersey Group 3 semifinal against rival Neptune. In a 65–42 win, Cannon accounted for nine total touchdowns, throwing six and rushing for three, in a game that firmly established his place among the program’s most accomplished players.
The Stage and the Stakes
This matchup carried the weight of both postseason implications and a well-established rivalry. Holmdel faced Neptune, a team known for its physical style and strong offense, with a spot in the Central Jersey Group 3 championship on the line. The home stands were filled, school colors prominent throughout, and the atmosphere reflected the importance of the game.
A Passing Clinic: Six Touchdown Throws
Cannon was efficient from the start, completing 12 of 14 passes (85.7%) for 250 yards. His six touchdown throws demonstrated control and accuracy, with receivers James Murphy, Carmine Alperti, and Michael Todisco each catching two scoring passes.
Ground and Pound: Three Rushing Touchdowns
In addition to his passing output, Cannon added 175 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per attempt. His three rushing touchdowns came on runs of 38, 25, and 18 yards, each contributing to Holmdel’s ability to stay ahead throughout the night.
Top Individual Candidate No. 2:
Abel Paul, Livingston, Jr., RB - Rushed for More Than 500 Yards and Recorded Seven Touchdowns in a Single Game
On October 24, Livingston junior running back Abel Paul delivered one of the top individual performances in recent New Jersey high school football history. In a 49–39 Super Football Conference Red Division win over Montclair, Paul rushed for 522 yards and seven touchdowns on 27 carries, breaking multiple school and county records with a workload that defined the game.
Pre-Game Jitters and a Bold Strategy
Paul entered the game having transitioned from wide receiver — where he recorded 854 yards in 2024 — to running back for the 2025 season. Already leading the state with 1,914 rushing yards, he faced a Montclair team with a strong passing attack led by senior quarterback Jake Martin. Paul acknowledged feeling nerves before kickoff, in part due to the Mounties’ attempts to limit his impact.
Tone Set on the Very First Offensive Play
On Livingston’s first play, Paul took a handoff and went 80 yards for a touchdown just 15 seconds into the game. After Montclair tied the score at 7–7, Paul capped the next drive with a 5-yard touchdown, showing early consistency behind effective blocking from linemen including Shawn Labady.
Second-Quarter Surge
Montclair continued to answer, tying the score at 14–14 and 21–21. Paul responded with a 35-yard touchdown run and later an 8-yard score, sending Livingston into halftime with a 28–21 lead.
Barrage Continued in Third Quarter
Paul added two more touchdowns in the third quarter — a 60-yard run on a pitch play and a 22-yard run in which he avoided multiple defenders — extending Livingston’s advantage to 42–32.
Paul Ices the Game in the Fourth Quarter
His final touchdown, a 42-yard run in the fourth quarter, effectively secured the win at 49–32 before Montclair added a late score. Paul finished with an average of 19.3 yards per carry.
Record-Breaking Glory and Team Triumph
Paul’s 522 rushing yards set a Livingston single-game record and likely an Essex County record, placing him just behind the 577-yard state mark set by Derius Stone in 2015. Livingston’s defense, including strong efforts from Labady and Christian Giordano, helped withstand Montclair’s scoring output. Paul’s season total surpassed 2,400 rushing yards, strengthening his college prospects and adding to his standing within the program. His performance was a defining moment in Livingston’s season and a notable achievement in state history.
