Vote! Who should be New Jersey’s High School Football Player of the Week? – Oct. 7, 2025

In last week's poll, Franklin High School junior quarterback Jah'naad Cadyc came out on top by garnering 48% of the votes to edge the second-place finisher, senior quarterback Jack Cannon of Holmdel High School, who was selected on 46% of the ballots.
Khalil Bangura, Bordentown, Sr., WR/DB
The senior delivered an outstanding performance in Bordentown’s 27-7 victory over Robbinsville. Bangura snagged four interceptions, returning one 65 yards for a touchdown, while adding two pass breakups, six tackles, and a tackle for loss. Offensively, he raced 82 yards for a touchdown on a reverse. The Scotties have now won four straight games following an opening loss to Burlington City.
Charles Barbour, Lindenwold, Sr., WR/DB
In a 27-22 defeat to Pitman, the Lindenwold senior set a South Jersey record with 293 receiving yards, surpassing the previous mark of 290 set by Holy Cross’ Isaac Irby in 1999. Barbour hauled in 10 receptions, including three touchdown catches of 69, 62, and 9 yards, delivering a historic performance.
Dylan Boehm, Somerville, Fr., QB
Boehm orchestrated a 41-20 rout of previously unbeaten Summit with precise short-yardage passing. The freshman completed 13-of-16 passes for 353 yards and four touchdowns to Aidan Vesuvio-Bush, Dario Lozano, Justin Bowen, and James Hampton. Boehm’s 50-of-85 for 703 yards and six touchdowns has fueled Somerville’s three-game win streak.
Al-Naiquan Boseman, Carteret, Jr., RB
Boseman erupted for a career-high 232 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries in a 45-0 rout of New Brunswick, ending Carteret’s three-game skid. Scoring on runs of 1, 2, 3, and 8 yards in the first half, he built a 39-0 lead. Boseman has 607 yards and five touchdowns this season, with 1,228 yards and 12 career touchdowns.
Marvin Burroughs, Atlantic City, So., QB
The sophomore standout threw for a career-best 365 yards and six touchdowns, completing 13-of-18 passes in a 55-10 win over Vineland. His touchdown passes covered 40, 72, 55, 37, 85, and 11 yards. Burroughs has amassed 1,367 yards and 16 touchdowns this season in his first year as the Vikings’ starter.
Carson Fitch, Mountain Lakes, Sr., RB
Fitch dominated with 256 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Madison. The senior’s 40-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Mountain Lakes the lead, and his 72-yard score in the fourth sealed the victory. This marked Fitch’s second career 200-yard rushing game.
Jayden Gonzalez, Bogota, Sr., QB/DB
Gonzalez delivered a jaw-dropping performance in a 61-60 double-overtime thriller over Weehawken, totaling 407 yards and seven touchdowns. He rushed for 200 yards and four scores while passing for 207 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover. His six-yard touchdown run in double overtime set up the game-winning extra point.
Cameron Hayes-Durina, Metuchen, Sr., QB
Hayes-Durina threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing, adding 50 yards rushing on 14 carries, in a 36-13 win over rival Highland Park. The victory marked Metuchen’s eighth straight in the historic series, which began in 1937, though Highland Park leads 61-27-1.
Jason Lajara, Brick Memorial, Sr., QB
Lajara accounted for seven touchdowns in a 55-41 win over No. 17 Holmdel, completing 26-of-32 passes for 411 yards and four scores while rushing for 116 yards and three touchdowns. His passing touchdowns included a 52-yard throw to Nazeer Whittaker, a 14-yarder to Shawn Fowler, a 12-yard pass to Nyzier Matthews, and a 21-yard toss to Joe Livio.
Nick Kurilko, Newton, Sr., RB/LB
Kurilko powered Newton’s 55-14 win over Jefferson with a career-best 209 yards on 19 carries and five touchdowns. His three third-quarter scores blew the game open, securing a four-possession lead. Kurilko, a standout in the American-Blue division, has 10 touchdowns over his last two games.
Nico Sampson, Bayonne, Sr., QB
Sampson dazzled with 325 yards and five touchdowns on 18-of-22 passing in a 44-15 win over Clifton. He added a six-yard rush and three two-point conversions (two passing, one rushing). With 11 passing touchdowns and just one interception this season, Sampson has also scored twice on the ground.
Sean Smith, Barringer, Jr., RB/DB
Smith sparked Barringer’s 34-0 win over Paterson Kennedy, snapping a 20-game losing streak, with 177 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. His breakaway runs bolstered a Blue Bears offense that had only scored four touchdowns in its first four games, with junior QB Iziyan Wooten adding two passing scores.
