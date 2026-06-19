Vote: Who should be the New Jersey High School Baseball Player of the Year for 2026?

The 2026 New Jersey high school baseball season has come to an end. Now is the time to answer the question: Who should be the New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year?

Here are High School on SI's New Jersey Players of the Year for 2026. Scroll down to read about the list and cast your vote below.

Voting ends Sunday, July 5th, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Alex Weingartner, St. Augustine

Weingartner earned the honor of Gatorade New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year. The senior and Penn State commit batted .512 with 32 RBIs, six home runs, 42 runs, and 28 stolen bases. He also went 4-1 on the mound with a 1.19 ERA and 1.9 strikeouts per inning entering the postseason.

Selden Kolkeback, NV-Old Tappan

Kolkeback led NV-Old Tappan to a Group 2 state championship. The senior and Columbia commit went 12-0 with a 0.72 ERA, 126 strikeouts, and just 15 walks. He also batted .468 with 20 RBIs.

Mickey Gilligan, Passaic County Tech

Gilligan had a stellar season for Passaic County Tech. The senior and Rutgers commit led the state with 13 home runs, while batting .639 with 46 hits, 48 RBIs, 11 doubles, four triples, and 54 runs.

Randis Rosario, Passaic County Tech

Rosario also stepped up for the Bulldogs in 2026. The junior batted .490 with 47 hits, 48 RBIs, eight home runs, 15 doubles, and 40 runs.

Brayden Fry, Cranford

Fry helped lead Cranford claim the North 2 Group 3 state championship. The senior and Saint Joseph's commit hit .495 with 10 home runs, 27 RBIs, 46 hits, nine doubles, and 53 runs.

Jordan Burwell, Seton Hall Prep

Burwell had a strong season at the plate for Seton Hall Prep. The senior and West Virginia commit batted .488 with 41 hits, 42 RBIs, seven home runs, 13 doubles, and 34 runs.

Mason Rosenberg, Bishop Eustace Prep

Rosenberg led Bishop Eustace Prep to the South Jersey Group B finals. The junior and Lehigh commit hit .410 with 32 hits, 36 RBIs, 11 home runs, and 34 runs.

Lizandro Perez, Rutgers Prep

Perez proved to be one of the best pitchers in the state for Rutgers Prep. The senior and Seton Hall commit went 6-2 with a 1.49 ERA, 102 strikeouts, and 18 walks in 47 innings pitched.

Bennie Sokolowski, North Plainfield

Sokolowski came through for North Plainfield in 2026. The senior recorded eight wins on the mound with a 0.42 ERA, 108 strikeouts, and 29 walks in 66.1 innings pitched.

Zack Hahn, Gloucester County Tech

Hahn, a senior, went 5-2 on the bump with a 1.55 ERA, 91 strikeouts, and 92 walks in 63.1 innings for Gloucester County Tech.

Jude Morgan, Gloucester Catholic

Morgan led Gloucester Catholic to their fourth straight Non-Public B state championship. The senior went 9-1 on the mound with a 2.80 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and 27 walks in 65 innings pitched.

Braeden Lipoff, Gloucester Catholic

Lipoff was also part of the Rams' squad that won their fourth consecutive state title. The senior and East Carolina commit batted .459 with 45 hits, 40 RBIs, four home runs, and 28 runs.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.