Wild Brawl Erupts Between Top New Jersey Soccer Teams, Photographer Caught in Chaos, Player Suspended [Video]
On Saturday night, the two teams lined up on opposite sides of the midfield for the traditional post-game handshake. However, tensions escalated before they could exchange greetings, leading to a clash where players shoved, collided, and threw punches, as reported by NJ Advance Media.
Handshake Turns Into Chaos
Video evidence obtained by NJ Advance Media reveals the chaotic brawl that erupted after the St. Benedict’s Prep vs. St. Peter’s Prep soccer match in Jersey City. For decades, St. Benedict's has perennially been one of the elite boys soccer programs, not only in New Jersey, but nationally.
Amadou Hann Suspended Indefinitely
The footage shows one of New Jersey’s top players grabbing a photojournalist’s throat while he documented the incident. As the teams prepared for the handshake, St. Benedict’s star forward Amadou Hann is seen charging from the back of the line to confront St. Peter’s players, according to the video. Coaches and staff from both sides tried to restore order, but their efforts were in vain.
On Tuesday, according to another NJ Advance report, Hann wassuspended indefinitely by the school from all team activities.
St. Benedict’s headmaster Rev. Edwin Leahy denounced Hann’s actions following the 1-1 tie, saying that “whatever Amadou did was absolutely wrong as far as I am concerned.”
“I don’t know all of what he did,” Leahy told NJ Advance. “All I know is that I’ve gotten stories from different people. There’s no business doing that stuff.”
The footage from the fracas shows multiple St. Benedict’s players chasing St. Peter’s players, engaging in pushing, shoving, and punching. At one point, a St. Benedict’s player falls while attempting to hold back a teammate.
During the chaos, the video captures Hann sprinting off-screen. Witnesses, including photographer Tom Horak, assigned by NJ Advance Media to cover the game, reported that Hann charged at him, demanded he delete his photos, and grabbed his throat, leaving abrasions on Horak’s neck, as evidenced by a photo from the scene.
After Hann’s off-camera altercation, players, coaches, and staff ran in the same direction, the footage shows. Several people on the field pointed toward the confrontation between Hann and Horak as spectators screamed.
The brawl lasted nearly a minute before the teams were separated and order was restored.
Following the incident with Horak, Hann is seen returning to the camera’s view, walking away from the chaos. Before leaving the field, he turns toward St. Peter’s players and points, with a teammate restraining him as the video ends.
Photographer Describes ‘Worst Fight I’ve Witnessed’
Horak, an eight-year freelance sports photographer for NJ Advance Media, declined medical attention at the scene, and police were not contacted. He also chose not to press charges at this time.
St. Peter’s Prep athletic director Rich Hansen, present on the sidelines, said the players’ skirmish was quickly contained, negating the need for police involvement. He described the incident as “high school nonsense.”
Hansen noted the game was physical, with Hann appearing agitated throughout, even receiving a yellow card. St. Peter’s led 1-0 in the first half, but Hann’s goal in the 47th minute tied the score at 1-1, ending St. Benedict’s 26-game win streak.
“It was a significant fight,” Horak said. “Easily the worst I’ve witnessed, and I was just photographing it.”
Mike Cherenson, spokesperson for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s high school sports governing body, stated on Sunday that the organization “is aware of this unfortunate event and will investigate promptly.”
Officials, NJSIAA Promise Accountability
In a subsequent statement on Tuesday, Cherenson stated ““Additional steps will be taken as appropriate to ensure full accountability and to protect the integrity of interscholastic athletics. The safety and respect of all participants, including members of the media, is fundamental to our mission.”
A spokesman for St. Benedict’s said in a statement sent to NJ Advance Media that the school is “working with the NJSIAA while we determine further corrective action.”
St. Benedict’s Prep is next scheduled to play on Saturday against Livingston.