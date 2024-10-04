New Mexico (NMAA) high school football scores: Live updates, live streams (10/4/2024)
The 2024 New Mexico high school football season continues Friday night (October 4) with several intriguing matchups across the state.
You can follow all of the NMAA football games and get updated scores by tracking High School on SI's New Mexico High School Football Scoreboard.
We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here’s a guide to following all of the New Mexico high school football action on Friday night:
STATEWIDE NEW MEXICO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6A SCORES -- CLASS 5A SCORES
CLASS 4A SCORES -- CLASS 3A SCORES
CLASS 2A SCORES -- CLASS 8 MAN SCORES
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of New Mexico high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH NMAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
