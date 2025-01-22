High School

New York Basketball Player Breaks School Record for 3-pointers (Video)

Geneseo junior Avery Hepler drains 10 shots from behind the 3-point arc

Geneseo (New York) junior guard Avery Hepler drained 10 3-pointers on Jan. 21, helping his team rout Bloomfield, 73-35, to set a new single game school record
Geneseo Boys Basketball Instagram

A guard for the Geneseo boys basketball team, members of New York Section V, broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a game on Tuesday.

Junior Avery Hepler knocked down a new record-setting 10 shots from beyond the arc in the Blue Devils’ 73-35 win over Bloomfield. 

Hepler finished with 32 points for Geneseo.

The Blue Devils, now 10-3 on the season, host Caledonia-Mumford on Friday.

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021.