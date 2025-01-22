New York Basketball Player Breaks School Record for 3-pointers (Video)
Geneseo junior Avery Hepler drains 10 shots from behind the 3-point arc
A guard for the Geneseo boys basketball team, members of New York Section V, broke the school record for 3-pointers made in a game on Tuesday.
Junior Avery Hepler knocked down a new record-setting 10 shots from beyond the arc in the Blue Devils’ 73-35 win over Bloomfield.
Hepler finished with 32 points for Geneseo.
The Blue Devils, now 10-3 on the season, host Caledonia-Mumford on Friday.
