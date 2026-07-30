10 Must-See North Carolina High School Football Games Against Out-of-State Powers in 2026

North Carolina's top high school football programs won't wait for conference play to test themselves in 2026. Several of the state's contenders have scheduled reigning state champions and nationally respected opponents from Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, creating some of the season's most anticipated interstate showdowns.

Here is a look at the matchups.

State Champions Collide

Grimsley vs. Varina (Va.) - Oct. 2

These two reigning state champions meet in Richmond, in what is arguably the biggest game in the southeast region this season.

They played last year in Greensboro and the home-standing Whirlies pulled out a 21-14 win. That was one step for the Whirlies, who went to an undefeated season and 7-A state championship, Varina wound up 13-2 and rolled to the 4-A state championship.

Grimsley lost a bunch of stars to graduation but some big-time players return. Junior tailback Ty Shoemake led the Whirlies with 1,082 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing. Sophomore quarterback Brody Lowe threw for 2,241 yards and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions. The defense is loaded with seniors including Evander Davis (five interceptions), Makai Yon (four interceptions), senior Jaiden Wardlaw (eight sacks) and 6-foot-6, 240-pound end Andrew Rogers (eight sacks).

Varina is led by Virginia-commit Markus Lee, a wide receiver/defensive back.

Hough at Northwestern (S.C.) - Aug. 21

What a way to open the season - a clash of two reigning state champions. And both were dominant in their title runs.

Hough is led by elite dual threat quarterback Ethan Royal, who has committed to Marshall. Junior running back Jamarion Morrison ran for 707 yards last season.

Northwestern quarterback Xavier Means, an East Carolina commit, threw for 2,873 yards and 23 touchdowns while running for 1,239 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.) at Chambers - Aug. 28

Quarterback Xavier Wright threw for 2,202 yards and 22 touchdowns as a freshman while helping lead Gray to an 11-3 record. Senior running back Trevon Williamson is coming off a 1,662-yard, 25-touchdown season.

Chambers is led by new starting quarterback Jamouri Nichols, who transferred from West Charlotte. Nichols accounted for 2,523 yards and 33 touchdowns last year.

National-Level Showdowns

Mallard Creek at Maury (Va.) - Aug. 28

Mallard Creek is coming off a 7-4 season. The Mavericks take on a big one in the Norfolk-based Commodores, who went 14-1, won a state championship and finished the season as Virginia's top-ranked team.

Few North Carolina teams face a more demanding nonconference schedule than Mallard Creek

Butler at Indian Land (S.C.) - Sept. 4

Butler running back DeMaurion Thomas-Wright ran for 1,367 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a junior.

Indian Land reached the South Carolina 5-A Division II championship game as sophomore quarterback Matt Kucia threw for 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Sequel Patterson caught 76 passes for 1,006 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Buford (Ga.) at Mallard Creek - Sept. 4

You sure can't say Mallard Creek ducks anyone. Buford, one of the nation's best teams, went undefeated and won the Georgia 6-A state championship.

Regional Rivalries Renewed

West Charlotte at Summerville (S.C.) - Sept. 4

Summerville reached the South Carolina 5-A Division I state championship game in 2025.

Border Battles Worth Watching

Mallard Creek at McCallie (Tenn.) - Sept. 18

Mallard Creek's demanding schedule continues. McCallie was one of Tennessee's top teams and went 11-3.

Providence Day at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) - Sept. 18

These two powerhouses play each other every year as Rabun Gap, located near the North Carolina border, plays in the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association.

Providence Day won the 2025 state championship in a dominant, undefeated season. Rabun Gap, quarterback Grayson Clary has 19 college offers.