4-Star combo guard from Davidson Day choose UNC basketball
Isaiah Denis, a four-star combo guard at Davidson Day, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Saturday.
The 6-foot-5 senior chose the Tar Heels over Ohio State, Miami, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Wake Forest and Kansas.
Denis, ranked by 247sports as the No. 2 in the class of 2025 in North Carolina, put on a light blue baseball cap with the letters “NC” inside the Davidson Day gym, according to the Charlotte Observer.
“Overall, it was the relationship,” Denis told the Charlotte Observer. “Coach (Hubert) Davis has been great.”
Denis helped lead Davidson Day to the North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association 2-A state championship last spring. Davidson Day defeated Greenfield 74-64 in the championship game and Denis scored 18 points.
Denis has also been a standout performer on the AAU circuit with Team CP3. His games are always well attended by recruiters from the nation's elite college basketball programs, leading to multiple scholarship offers. His decision to join UNC is expected to bolster the team's future backcourt strength.
According to 247sports, Denis is the nation’s No. 47 player and No. 8 among combo guards.
Denis made official visits to North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Tennessee and Miami.
This is the second talented combo guard the Tar Heels of landed for their 2025 class. In September, Derek Dixon from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. also committed to UNC. Dixon is a talented playmaker and an excellent shooter. The Tar Heels beat out Arizona, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and Virginia in the battle for his services.